Metal Recycling Market to reach USD 130 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Size, Price Trend, Leading Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth Drivers, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Ongoing escalation across the construction industry coupled with the government mandates to recycle scrapped metal will stimulate the global metal recycling industry. Europe is projected to gain considerable growth over the forecast timeline.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Metal Recycling Market by Metal (Ferrous and Non-Ferrous), Scrap (New Scrap and Old Scrap), End-User (Automotive, Construction, Consumer Appliances, Shipbuilding, Equipment Manufacturing, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Rising awareness to reduce the carbon count, coupled with shifting focus toward sustainable consumption is expected to proliferate the industry size. Government across the developed along with developing countries have announced strict norms to recycle and reuse the used metal. Furthermore, increasing regulatory body focus toward attaining energy security with ongoing promotion of consuming recyclable materials and adopting waste management practices is stimulating industry landscape.

Request a sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1465

The Global Metal Recycling Market size is projected to reach around USD 130 billion by 2025. Metal recycling is a metal recovering process to convert it into a reusable entity for several applications. The industry has witnessed considerable growth owing to growing multiple industries dependency on metal along with rising demand from the construction sector. The rising concern across the globe for the scarcity of metals coupled with environmental degradation from mining process is projected to escalate the metal recycling industry in the coming years.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global metal recycling industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the metal recycling industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/metal-recycling-market

The metal recycling market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The metal recycling market is categorized into construction, automotive, consumer appliances, equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding, and others on the basis of application. The construction segment is expected to expand at a growth rate of around 6% over the forecast period on account of its rising infrastructure development across the emerging countries. The growing establishment of flat, apartments, and commercial complexes across developing countries, which in turn are expected to catapult the segment growth over the forecast timeframe.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1465

Europe is projected to gain considerable growth over the forecast timeline. The regulatory bodies across the countries in the region have announced stringent norms to recycle metals in order to balance the product demand. Furthermore, the steady growth across various industries such as automotive, energy, and consumer appliance is stimulating the industry landscape. Furthermore, positive government support to boost recycling activities associated with the metal utilization is poised to complement the business outlook in the coming years.

The major players operating across the global Metal Recycling market include ArcelorMittal, Commercial Metals Company, Nucor Corporation, Aurubis AG, Tata Steel Limited, Sims Metal Management Limited, European Metal Recycling Limited, Dowa Holdings, Baosteel Group Corporation, Novelis, Norton Aluminum, and Kuusakosi including others. The industry for metal recycling is integrated with the participation of established global players across the globe. In addition, these companies are focusing on expanding their footprint through implementation of inorganic as well as organic strategies which in turn is proliferating the business outlook.

Have any inquiries on purchasing the report? If yes, then get in touch with us @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1465

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Metal Recycling Market by Metal

Chapter 6 Metal Recycling Market by Scrap

Chapter 7 Metal Recycling Market by End-User

Chapter 8 Metal Recycling Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.