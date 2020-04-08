Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Blood Donation at the nearest Blood Banks while taking precautions during COVID-19

Let’s strengthen our solidarity & cooperation in the midst of efforts to control COVID-19 in Ethiopia. Patients with cancer, accidents & delivering mothers will still require blood during this time. I ask to continue to donate blood at the nearest blood banks while taking precautions.



