Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Blood Donation at the nearest Blood Banks while taking precautions during COVID-19
Let’s strengthen our solidarity & cooperation in the midst of efforts to control COVID-19 in Ethiopia. Patients with cancer, accidents & delivering mothers will still require blood during this time. I ask to continue to donate blood at the nearest blood banks while taking precautions.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
