Fuel Card Market: Billion Dollar Global Business with Unlimited Potential | ExxonMobil, Shell, American Express, HSBC

Fuel Card Market: Beating Growth Expectations

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Fuel Card Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Fuel Card Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Fuel Card. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ExxonMobil (United States), Shell (Netherlands), American Express (United States), HSBC (United Kingdom), Citibank (United States), Standard Chartered (United Kingdom), SPC (Singapore), Caltex (Australia), DBS (Singapore) and UOB (Singapore).

According to AMA, the Global Fuel Card market is expected to see growth rate of 5.2%. Research Analyst at AMA estimates that Singapore Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Fuel Card market throughout the predicted period.

Market Trend

• Omni-channel experience, Loyalty Offerings, and Migration to EMV (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa)

Market Drivers

• Increase in Digital Payments and Reduction of Fuel Theft through Chip-Based and Pin Cards

• Constant Innovations in Fuel Card Technology

Opportunities

• Increasing Number of Cashless Transactions in Developing Economies such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa, and Mexico owing to Economic Advancement

• Technological Advancements such as Contactless and Prepaid Technology

Restraints

• Restricted Network of Petroleum Stations

• Particular Brand Limitations Associated to Fuel Card

Challenges

• Fluctuations in Fuel Prices Internationally

The Global Fuel Card is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Branded, Universal, Merchant), Application (Fuel Refill, Parking, Vehicle Service, Toll Charge, Others), Technology (Smart Card, Standard Card), End User (Individual, Corporates)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Fuel Card Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Fuel Card market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Fuel Card Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Fuel Card

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Fuel Card Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Fuel Card market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Fuel Card Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Fuel Card Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

