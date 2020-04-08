Private Tutoring Market Growth Cycle to Mitigate New Business Opportunity | Ambow Education, New Oriental, TAL Education

Private Tutoring

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Private Tutoring Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Private Tutoring Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Private Tutoring. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ambow Education (China), New Oriental (China), TAL Education (China), Xueda Education (China), American Tutor (United States), TutorZ (United States), Chegg Inc. (United States), Manhattan Review (United States), ITutorGroup (Taiwan) and VIPKID Beijing ICP (MindLaunch) (United States).

Private tutoring is a type of shadow tutoring system. It is mainly offered externally to the mainstream education system. This method basically refers to good examination preparation for students to help them score well in various tests. Tutors provide one-to-one engagement with the students. The growing rivalry among the students for receiving admission into renowned colleges, schools and universities will help to boost the global private tutoring market.

Market Drivers

• Growing Competition among the Students for getting enrolled in Renowned Colleges

• Rising Prevalence of Private Tutors across the Globe

Market Trend

• Adoption of Online Private Tutorials with Auto Performance Calculators

• Upsurging Awareness about the Benefits of Private Tutoring

Restraints

• Comparatively Higher Charges for Private Tutoring Services than Conventional Tutoring Services

• Difficulties in Tackling External Environment Competition

Opportunities

• Increasing Parent’s Willingness in Enrolling Their Children to Private Tutorials

• Cut Throat Competition in Globally Competitive Education Environment

Challenges

• Lack of Concentration towards Extra Curricular Activities

• Lack of Physical Teaching-Learning Experience might hamper Student’s Intelligence

The Global Private Tutoring is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Academic Training, Sports Training, Art Training, Others), Application (Pre-School Children, Primary School Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, College Students), Learning Method (Online, Blended), Platform (Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid), Technology (Skype, Live Chat/Emails, Google Drive, Scribblar, White Board, Wiki Space, Offshore Tutoring), Course Type (Curriculum-Based Learning, Test Preparation, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Private Tutoring Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Private Tutoring market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Private Tutoring Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Private Tutoring

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Private Tutoring Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Private Tutoring market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Private Tutoring Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Private Tutoring Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

