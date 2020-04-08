Infusion Pumps Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% by 2026; Adoption of Advanced Treatment Techniques to Propel Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Infusion Pump Market Research Report are Medtronic, BD, Baxter, Insulet Corporation, icumedical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.), Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infusion pump market size is predicted to reach USD 16.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will spur demand for infusion pumps in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing advancements in drug delivery systems will boost the infusion pumps market trends during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced treatment techniques will have a positive impact on the infusion pump market growth in the foreseeable future.

As per the published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Infusion Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Volumetric Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Enteral Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Elastomeric Pumps, Implantable Pumps, and PCA Pumps), By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Pain Management, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Settings, Home Care Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 9.28 billion in 2018.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/infusion-pump-market-102554





The global infusion pumps market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about market status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/infusion-pump-market-102554





Market Driver:

Growing Cases of Cancer and Diabetes to Aid Market Expansion

The increasing incidence of cancer among patients will spur opportunities for the infusion pumps market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, cancer was estimated to be the second most prominent cause of death globally and is responsible for about 9.6 million deaths. Cancer patients require chemotherapy which is to be delivered to the patients in a continuous manner which can be achieved by using the infusion pumps. Moreover, the knowledge about the advantages of infusion pumps such as the ability to administer fluids in small dosage and at accurate programmed rates will promote the infusion pumps market revenue. Furthermore, the growing cases of diabetes will fuel demand for infusion pumps, which in turn, will bolster healthy growth of the market. according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, the prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be around 463 million cases worldwide. For instance, the insulin infusion pumps are used to administer drugs to maintain blood-sugar level in the bloodstream. In addition, infusion pumps are preferred in the management of type 1 diabetes.

Regional Analysis

Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 3.41 billion in 2018. The growth in region is attributed to higher diagnosis and treatment rates for diabetes coupled with high adoption of ambulatory infusion pumps. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies will aid growth in the region. Europe is predicted to witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the growing healthcare infrastructure, growing GDP, increasing per capita disposable income. The increasing awareness about the available advanced therapies will further influence growth in the region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is at nascent stage. Nonetheless, focus of leading players towards market presence will augment growth in the regions.



Quick Buy - Infusion Pump Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102554





Key Development:

April 2017: Acquisition of BD for Caesarea Medical Electronics, the infusion pumps manufacturing company. The strategic acquisition will help the companies to cater to the advanced technological development of innovative infusion pumps.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Infusion Pump Market are:

Medtronic

BD

Baxter

Insulet Corporation

icumedical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.)

Fresenius Kabi AG

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Others





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/infusion-pump-market-102554





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Chronic Disorders (Diabetes, Cancer, Neurological Disorders etc.) Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch Technological Advancements in Infusion Pump Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries/Region Key Industry Trends

Global Infusion Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Volumetric Pumps Syringe Pumps Elastomeric Pumps Insulin Pumps Enteral Pumps Implantable Pumps Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pumps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Diabetes Ambulatory Care Settings Pain Management Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Care Settings Specialty Clinics Home Care Settings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!







Request for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/infusion-pump-market-102554







Have a Look at Related Reports:

Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Electrical Stimulation Devices, RF Ablation Devices, Neuromodulation Devices, Infusion Pumps), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Brain, Cancer, Neuropathy, Others), By End User (Physiotherapy Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Diabetes Treatment Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Jet Injectors, Insulin Syringes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales (Hospitals, Clinics), Retail Sales (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Veterinary Infusion Pump Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Large Volume Infusion Pump, Syringe Infusion Pump), By Animal (Small, Large), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Animal Research Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Diabetes Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Monitoring Devices, Treatment Devices), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Diabetes Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Insulin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors), Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intravenous), Distribution Channel (Online pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) & Regional Forecast 2019 - 2026



Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Blood Glucose Meters, Test Strips, Lancets), Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) & Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Foot Ulcer (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, and Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), Mouth Ulcer, and Others), By Treatment Type (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Human Insulin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Analogue Insulin, Traditional Human Insulin), By Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/infusion-pump-market-9714





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.