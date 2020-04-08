Diet Doc Stresses to Consumers the Importance of Keeping Weight Gain to a Minimum Amid COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Jackson, TN, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America is going week three of its unprecedented lockdown due to COVID-19 fears. Both local and national governments as well as federal agencies have pretty much ordered the shutdowns of all non-essential businesses to prevent the spread of the virus. While we’re keeping ourselves isolated due to social distancing and stay at home orders to stay healthy, Diet Doc wants to remind consumers how important it is to take all aspects of your health into account during these uncertain times. It’ll be important to maintain your health since your health status has a direct effect on your immunity, as well as your mental well-being. Other than using vitamin c, zinc and other herbal supplements, Diet Doc suggests that now may be a great time to invest in a total weight management program with guidance from specialized doctors and coaches who can conveniently help you by phone or computer, keeping your safety in mind. This type of program can:

Let us help you easily manage your weight without ever having to leave home. Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available seven days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

Diet Doc Contact Information:

Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(800) 581-5038

info@dietdoc.com

https://www.dietdoc.com

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

