H&C Food Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling 7.05OZ (200G) Enoki mushrooms imported from Green Co. located in Korea, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled 7.05OZ (200G) Enoki mushrooms was distributed to NY, MD and VA areas through Great Wall Supermarket between February 15th, 2020 to March 5th, 2020.

Enoki mushrooms were sold to Great Wall Supermarket in 7.05 oz / 200 g clear plastic packaging with a green label, UPC#831211204181, 25 packs/ net weight 5kg per carton. “H&C Food Inc.” company name can be found on the back of the clear plastic packaging.

No illnesses related to products distributed by H&C foods have been reported, to date.

The recall was the result of FDA evidence of potential contamination of Enoki Mushrooms from Green Co. Ltd. H&C Food Inc. has ceased the distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased 7.05OZ (200G) Enoki mushrooms imported from Green Co. located in Korea are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact H&C Food Inc. at 718-821-5188 ext.112 (Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm EST).