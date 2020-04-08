The Goldy Locks Band Is Bringing Attention To National Child Abuse Awareness Month
Through music, they all came together to advocate for National Child Abuse Awareness Month. They chose Black, an officially licensed Pearl Jam signature song from one of the most successful catalogs in music history. Their re-imagined version of "Black" is included on "Jazz Part Two" an album that has been on the Billboard Jazz charts now for 10 weeks peaking at number 2. The album "Jazz Part Two" is Locks & Russo's collaboration with the legendary King Tech who is a partner with Sway Calloway & Sirius XM. Working together they produced a compelling visual to help bring awareness to this national cause.
To get help for you, or someone you love, call 1-800-4-A-Child
"Black" from The Goldy lockS Band
