The Goldy Locks Band Is Bringing Attention To National Child Abuse Awareness Month

Goldy lockS Band MC1 Nashville

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WWE's Vince Russo, one of the most controversial figures in professional wrestling, has returned to the ring to bring attention to National Child Abuse Awareness Month. Russo recruited TNA Wrestling's "Original Knockout" Goldy Locks to help take her swing at America's epidemic. Since her stint on TNA, Goldy has performed as one of the hardest working rock bands in the nation and been a frequent guest star on shows ranging from TLC’s Cheapskates to Running Wild with Ted Nugent. As such, she was a natural choice to front this project. The group brought in Israel Garcia of Bad Iguana Productions to make this vision a reality. It was the Goldy lockS Band ’s idea to tell this story through a visual medium, and thus was this project born.Through music, they all came together to advocate for National Child Abuse Awareness Month. They chose Black, an officially licensed Pearl Jam signature song from one of the most successful catalogs in music history. Their re-imagined version of "Black" is included on "Jazz Part Two" an album that has been on the Billboard Jazz charts now for 10 weeks peaking at number 2. The album "Jazz Part Two" is Locks & Russo's collaboration with the legendary King Tech who is a partner with Sway Calloway & Sirius XM. Working together they produced a compelling visual to help bring awareness to this national cause.To get help for you, or someone you love, call 1-800-4-A-Child

"Black" from The Goldy lockS Band



