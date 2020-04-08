Clutch Recognizes Idea Marketing Group in Chicago as a Top UX & Web Designer

Clutch highlights Idea Marketing Group as a top designer

In our design process, we use what we've learned to build custom WordPress websites for companies in different industries. We challenge ourselves to build websites that help clients attract customers,” — Darren Fox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago web design company Idea Marketing Group has been recognized by Clutch as one of the top 15 UX & Web Designers in the United States. Idea Marketing joins other popular website design and user experience companies located around the world in receiving this recognition.Idea was commended for their incredible work in WordPress design, which the company uses to build and develop custom websites for businesses across the globe.Idea Marketing Group doesn’t just design and develop custom websites, the agency also specializes in providing digital marketing solutions for clients across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, event management, and hospitality.Clutch is the leading platform of in-depth ratings and reviews platform for IT, Marketing, and Business Service, Providers. Each month over half a million buyers and sellers of services use Clutch to find their partners. With over 150,000 agencies who serve and specialize in a variety of industries and 36,000 in-depth reviews, Clutch is the most trusted platform for businesses to find a service provider.For Idea Marketing Group, this isn’t the first Clutch award they’ve received. The company was also honored as one of the top Chicago digital agencies in 2020. More recently Idea has been recognized for its expertise in both the web design and full-service digital agency categories.The rankings change frequently but the quality of work and designs Idea produces never does. The strategies the Idea Marketing team brings to their clients are comprehensive and innovative.“In our design process, we use what we've learned to build custom WordPress websites for companies in different industries. We challenge ourselves to build websites that help clients attract customers,” said Idea President Darren Fox.In 2019, Idea Marketing Group celebrated 10 years of success, and Fox has said he hopes to accomplish another 10 years.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.