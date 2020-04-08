The Digital Renegades’ Celebrity Chefs are Named “Top 10 TikTok Chefs” by Teen Vogue

Celebrity Chefs Sonny Hurrell and Vivian Aronson are named to the list covering the top chefs blowing up on TikTok

TikTok has created a very fun, very engaging platform not just for teens to dance and sing but professionals to educate their followers on cooking, fitness, and beauty” — Evan Morgenstein

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonny Hurrell (@thatdudecancook) and Vivian Aronson (@cookingbomb) on TikTok were picked as two of the top 10 chefs selected by Conde’ Nast’s magazine Teen Vogue, recognizing the top celebrity chefs on the platform making engaging, helpful content that is fun to watch. Both chefs have some of the largest audiences in the cooking space on TikTok with the following demographics as of today:Sonny Hurrell @thatdudecancookPast History: former personal chef in Aspen, ColoradoDemographics: 387,000 followers/3.2 million likesGender: 76% women/24% menMore than 65% U.S. basedCurrent sponsor(s): BlendJet ( www.blendjet.com ) Code: sonny12 for 12% discount, Halahi (coming soon)Future projects: Producing a signature chef apron, writing a monthly e-book with recipes, stories and pictures, cooking products/knives line.Vivian Aronson @cookingbombPast History: Married, 4 children, former model and expert video content creator.Demographics: 343,000 followers/9.3 million likesGender: 90% women/10% menCurrent sponsor(s): Halahi (coming soon)Future products: Producing signature chef apron, writing a monthly e-book, creating a streaming service for recipe videos, and signature Cooking Bomb kitchen products including accessories, dish towels, table covers and cutting boards.Both chefs have massive market appeal, great consumer engagement and are growing incredibly fast! Sonny has several individual videos with over 1 million views each, and Vivian’s top performing video has over 7 million views. Both chefs are represented by The Digital Renegades whose CEO Evan Morgenstein sees an emerging market for both, “As the market continues to evolve on TikTok and it becomes more commercial with monetization opportunities for the influencers and brands, you will see a drastic move from Instagram because the content is just so much more engaging. TikTok has created a very fun, very engaging platform not just for teens to dance and sing but professionals to educate their followers on cooking, fitness, beauty and other staples when it comes to content consumption”.Being featured in Teen Vogue is just the beginning of the opportunities for both chefs to cross over. Chef Hurrell has already been interviewed twice for television/digital cooking shows and Aronson was on Season 10 of MasterChef! Chef Aronson talks about one of her favorite experiences, “Cooking for Gordon Ramsey was nerve-wracking, but knowing that my videos are watched every day by an audience 2 to 3 times larger than MasterChef is incredibly rewarding. I just want to create the best content for my followers!"For more information on Chef Hurrell visit: https://thedigitalrenegades.com/%40thatdudecancook For more information on Chef Aronson visit: https://thedigitalrenegades.com/%40cookingbomb To book either chef or to discuss partnerships contact: Evan Morgenstein CEO, evan@celebexperts.com or Christina Brennan VP/New Biz Dev christina@celebexperts.com.



