Prepaid-USA Visa Incentive Cards Give Employers Unique Way To Say Thank You During COVID-19.

Hard-pressed employers seeking new options for thanking their employees or boosting morale during COVID-19 are turning to Prepaid-USA Visa Incentive Cards.

CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hard-pressed employers seeking new options for thanking their employees or boosting morale during COVID-19 are turning to an all-occasion favorite: Prepaid-USA Visa Incentive Cards.“The pandemic has wreaked havoc in so many workplaces,” says Megan McFadden, VP Business Development of PrePaid-USA, “and workers are more stressed than ever. So when employers want to say ‘thank you’ in a novel, colorful way sure to be popular with employees, PrePaid-USA Visa Incentive Cards perfectly fit the bill.”PrePaid-USA Visa Incentive Cards are available in denominations from $5 to $1000, come in several customizable, pre-designed templates, and are accepted by millions of merchants worldwide, including online. Cards can be sent in bulk to the employer or fulfilled directly to the employee.“We want to assure our customers that we are able to fill all orders quickly during the present crisis,” McFadden said. “In fact, we are offering free shipping to anyone who specifically requests it when placing an order within the next several weeks.”About PrePaid-USAPrePaid-USA, a division of USA Connect, Corona, CA, has been providing incentive and award prepaid products to corporate clients since 2003. The company has developed and managed over 10,000 campaigns for major brands and distributed more than 20,000,000 promotional plastic card products just in the past 10 years. The company can be reached at 866-872-2666, or online at Prepaid-USA.Com



