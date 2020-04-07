Dr. Scott Weese of Noteworthy Blog ‘Worms & Germs’ Joins Next COVID Council Webinar

Topics to include animal cases of COVID-19 - including the recent reports of the tiger at the Bronx zoo, decision making around personal protective equipment, defining essential services and prioritization within practices

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ongoing efforts by the COVID Council, Trupanion , the leader in medical insurance for pets, announced today the next webinar in the series will be Thursday, April 9 at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT).



The webinar, Updates from the COVID Council, will feature special guest Scott Weese, DVM, DACVIM. Dr. Weese is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pathobiology at the University of Guelph, and Public Health and Zoonotic Disease microbiologist for the University’s Centre for Public Health and Zoonoses. Weese is well known for his noteworthy blog, Worms & Germs , where he recently addressed the case of COVID-19 and the tiger at the Bronx zoo.

“The purpose of the COVID Council is to bring together experts in the animal health community to respond quickly with facts and updated guidance on animal health as it relates to this pandemic,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion, Founder of Mightyvet , and the convening member of the council. “We’re grateful to have Dr. Weese join us as a key resource for veterinarians and other animal welfare professionals as we navigate through these unprecedented times.”

The webinar will cover several different topics, including decision making around personal protective equipment: why we use it, what to use when, what to preserve as well as essential services. The webinar will also cover what types of appointments should veterinary professionals be seeing right now, and how to decide in those grey areas. There will be ample time dedicated for questions and answers at the end of the webinar.

WHAT: Updates from the COVID Council with special guest, Dr. Scott Weese

WHEN: Thursday, April 9, 2020

11:00 a.m. – 12 noon PDT

WHERE: The webinar will stream on Facebook Live at MightyVet: https://www.facebook.com/mightyvet/ and NOMV: https://www.facebook.com/groups/NOMVet/

Additional webinars from the COVID Council will be scheduled as news and guidelines continue to evolve.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with over 500,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

About COVID Council

The COVID Council includes leadership from The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement (AAWA) the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), Shelter Medicine, Trupanion, MightyVet, and Not One More Vet. The COVID Council has been formed with the goal of advancing the good of global pet health. All parties involved are strong advocates in their field and are dedicating their resources at no cost and with no corporate funding or oversight.

Contact:

Media

Michael Nank

michael.nank@trupanion.com

206.436.9825



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.