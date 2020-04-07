MGP Launches ProTerra™ Textured Proteins

New gluten-free pea option joins proven textured wheat proteins

ATCHISON, Kan., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients (Nasdaq MGPI), a leading maker of plant-based proteins and starches, announces the ProTerra™ line of textured proteins. ProTerra expands MGP's offerings with a new textured pea option that joins its proven textured wheat series (formerly known as TruTex®), giving food formulators a range of choices ideal for almost any application.



ProTerra is especially suited for use in vegetarian/vegan applications as well as in blended products as an extension or partial substitute for meat.

“ProTerra proteins not only mimic the appearance and fibrous texture of meat, but their enhanced texture and mouthfeel are important attributes in products developed for consumers who desire the sensory attributes of meat in a plant-based option,” said Ody Maningat, Ph.D., chief science officer & vice president of R&D.

Now with a gluten-free option, ProTerra is produced from non-GMO sources and can be used in clean or simple label products. Reflecting its origin as “protein from the earth,” the ProTerra line is ideal for use in products aimed at the flexitarian/vegan/vegetarian/ markets.

“With the addition of our new gluten-free pea products, food formulators can count on yet another quality textured plant protein from MGP,” said Michael Buttshaw, vice president of Ingredients sales, marketing and R&D. “Our expertise in textured proteins from plant-based sources has supported the development of many successful products on the market today and we look forward to being part of more.”

Maningat noted that ProTerra has important nutritional benefits, with a minimum of 75 percent protein on a dry basis. Additionally, there are significant functional benefits, with good hydration capacity and time requirements.

ProTerra is available in multiple sizes and shapes. Learn more here .

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Media Contact: Jenell Loschke, 913.360.5403 jenell.loschke@mgpingredients.com



