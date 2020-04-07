Alcoupon Continues to Lead Online Coupon Industry in the Middle East With Website's Most Significant Upgrade

Alcoupon, the most popular coupon site in the Middle East, today announced the biggest upgrade yet to its website, making saving while shopping easier than ever

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alcoupon ( https://uae.alcoupon.com ), the most popular online coupon site in the Middle East, today announced the biggest upgrade yet to its website, making saving while online shopping easier than ever.The recently redesigned Alcoupon.com incorporates a number of improved features that help showcase top coupons from hundreds of e-commerce stores and provide a more advanced search functionality for users. Not only will this upgrade provide a better experience for millions of deal seekers, it will also help merchants increase their sales.This latest round of updates is significant in making the website mobile friendly and easier to navigate through the thousands of deals and discounts for consumers shopping through their smartphones.This is all attributed to the work of a global team working 24/7 to make sure users have the best possible experience while searching for the latest vouchers available on Alcoupon.com.As a part of the website's upgrade, new site features include:* Mobile-friendly version of the coupons and deals website is launched, which in turn is helping customers use the website more easily when and where it is convenient for them, increasing Alcoupon’s user satisfaction and industry leadership within the region.* Homepage redesign enhancing user experience and ability to browse through a number of different coupons and offers categories (e.g. fashion, beauty and self-care, mother and child, travel, etc.) and filter results by store, making it easier for consumers to save money on the things they want from their favorite store.* Website now prominently features top discounts from your favorite online stores in addition to "Free Shipping" offers and “Exclusive Coupons" that are made available only to Alcoupon users, such as Namshi coupon codes Ounass promo codes amongst hundreds.* Advanced coupon search functionality by retailer, shopping categories and soon to be launched by brand names, e.g., Apple, Samsung, Adidas, Puma etc...* Featured coupons highlighting the best exclusive offers and online promo codes every day based on users' feedback.Shopping on the go? Make sure to visit https://uae.alcoupon.com through your desktop or smartphone and get access to thousands of exclusive deals and discounts and start spending less and shopping more.



