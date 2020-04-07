Genetec Releases Conference Agenda for Connect’DX Virtual Trade Show

Three-day global virtual event to take place April 20-22, in multiple languages across multiple time zones

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions today released the full conference agenda for Genetec™ Connect’DX, the company’s first virtual trade show taking place April 20-22, 2020.

Focused on technology, innovation and the challenges affecting the physical security industry, Connect’DX will offer a virtual meeting place for anyone looking to learn and engage with industry peers. Connect’DX will provide an opportunity for security professionals from around the world to directly engage with each other as well as with Genetec and its partners, while also providing a platform for industry leaders from across a wide range of markets to share their thoughts.

Taking place across multiple time zones, in multiple languages, Connect’DX will feature over 30 hours of on-demand content, 10 hours of live broadcast, in-depth sessions with the Genetec Technical training team, and live Q&As.

Combining panels with end-users, experts and thought leaders, educational sessions, security technology insights, and product demos, Connect’DX will give attendees an opportunity to expand on their knowledge of Genetec technology while engaging directly with the people who influence, design, and implement it. The event will also feature a Technology Partner Pavilion where leading software and hardware technology vendors from the physical security industry will showcase their latest product enhancements and native integrations with Genetec solutions.

“With trade shows and conventions being canceled all over the world due to the global pandemic, we wanted to build an event that is similar in spirit to our traditional conference experience. We have designed an exceptional event where thoughtful talks, panels, training, and product insights become an entirely web-based, digital experience,” said Andrew Elvish, Vice President of Marketing. “Connect’DX is the place where anyone in the physical security industry can congregate to learn and exchange ideas, regardless of where they are in the world.”

The full agenda is now online. To find out more and register, please go to: genetec.com/ConnectDX.html

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

