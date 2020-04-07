A Place At Home is Recognized as a 2020 FRAN-TASTIC 500

FranServe, Inc., the largest franchise consulting and expansion organization in the world, honored A Place At Home as one of their FRAN-TASTIC 500 brands.

I’m incredibly humbled that we are making an impact in communities across this nation - not only because we are helping seniors, but also because we are helping entrepreneurs live out their dreams.” — Jerod Evanich

OMAHA, NE, USA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FranServe, Inc. connects entrepreneurs to franchise opportunities, introduces franchisors to qualified people, and trains the industry’s most knowledgeable consultants to make it all happen. They wanted to recognize 500 brands that are going above and beyond the norm and helping people change their lives through franchise ownership so they held their first annual FRAN-TASTIC 500 Alesia Visconti, CEO of FranServe Inc. says, “Franchising is a doorway for many people looking to be their own boss. A brand that makes our annual “FRAN-TASTIC 500” list demonstrates that it goes above and beyond the norm in helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising! It’s a brand that sets itself apart!”In 2012, A Place At Home began offering a range of Senior-Focused Care services, including in-home care, Care Coordination, and Senior Living Alternatives-- assistance in identifying and transitioning clients to senior living communities. Staffing solutions to senior communities and other health care organizations is also a service line.After this senior-focused model proved to be successful, co-founders Dustin Distefano and Jerod Evanich began franchising in 2017. Since then 13 locations have either opened or are in the process of opening across the country. Their first franchise location in South Denver celebrated the second anniversary of their grand opening in April 2020.“I’m incredibly humbled that we are making an impact in communities across this nation - not only because we are helping seniors through the aging process, but also because we are helping entrepreneurs live out their dreams of business ownership,” said Jerod Evanich, President of A Place At Home.A Place At Home is dedicated to preserving the quality of life for seniors by giving them the support they need to stay as independent as possible and couldn’t be more thrilled with receiving this prestigious recognition for their brand.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.