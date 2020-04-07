Sean Mireskandari, Iranian Born Attorney, Examines How Iranian Diplomats Instigated the Killing of Dissident in Istanbul

Sean Mireskandari.

“From the minute they came into power in 1979, their priority was the killing of anyone who opposed them.” – Sean Mireskandari

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehran struck back at the U.S. on allegations that Iranian diplomats were behind the November 2019 killing of an Iranian dissident in the Turkish city of Istanbul. On 14 November 2019, Masoud Molavi Vardanjani was shot dead. Two senior Turkish officials told Reuters news agency on March 27, 2020 that two intelligence officers instigated the killing at Iran's Turkish consulate. The allegation is likely to weaken relations between Turkey and Iran, two regional forces that had grown closer under Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's rule. It has come to no surprise however, that U.S accusation is more than likely true as Iran’s diplomats have a long, complicated history of lying to the public. Prominent Iranian Born Attorney, Sean Mireskandari, believes Iran’s diplomats are yet again lying to the public for their own agenda.

“The Islamic government are probably the foremost experts on assassinations in the world. From the minute they came into power in 1979 their priority was the killing of anyone who opposed them,” states Sean. To name a few assignations they carried out: Shahpour Bakhtiar, the former prime minister under the Shah was assassinated in Paris. He was 90 years old. General Ovaissi was assassinated in Paris as he was preparing to do a military take over. Fereydoun Faroukhzad was a top Iranian celebrity who was assassinated in Germany because he was very outspoken against the regime.”

The suspected gunman and several other suspects, including Turks and Iranians who were arrested in the weeks following the shooting, told officials that they had operated at the Iranian consulate on the orders of two intelligence officers, the first official said. "It was reflected in the testimonies of the arrested suspects that these two Iranians, carrying diplomatic passports, had given the order for the assassination," he said, identifying the two men by their first names and initials. It appears that without a doubt, Iranian diplomats were involved and are now trying to cover up what happened. It looks like that the regime covering up an assassination is just like another day at work.

“I suggest people to look at the Chain Murders of Iran and the thousands of people the regime killed in Iran,” continues Sean. “The regime assassinated Saeed Karimian in Istanbul in 2017, he was a TV executive opposed to the Islamic Regime. The Islamic regime lives and survives by lies, murder, theft and deceit. It is only because of China, Russia and some European countries that they have survived this long. The blood of all innocent Iranians murdered by the Islamic regime is on the hands of those countries that have enabled the murders and torture of innocent people.”

The Chain Murders of Iran were a series of murders and disappearances between 1988 and 1998 of certain Iranian dissident intellectuals who had been critical of the Islamic Republic system. The murders and disappearances were carried out by Iranian government internal operatives. The victims included more than 80 writers, translators, poets, political activists, and ordinary citizens, and were killed by a variety of means such as car crashes, stabbings, shootings in staged robberies, and injections with potassium to simulate heart attacks. Dr. Nourizadeh, the most prominent Iranian journalist, wrote a book on the Chain Murders and exposed how all murders were committed under orders of members of the Islamic government. The Islamic regime spent an entire decade covering up all of these murders. Nothing has changed and it appears they are doing that even now.

“The Islamic regime is certainly not one that should criticize the conduct of other countries. The world knows of their murderous conduct and soon they will pay for it,” concludes Sean.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.