There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,856 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1749

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health Download logo

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1749. There is also another death, bringing the total to 13 deaths. It was a male who had stage 4 prostrate cancer at Parklands Hospital. We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.