Coronavirus - South Africa: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1749
As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1749. There is also another death, bringing the total to 13 deaths. It was a male who had stage 4 prostrate cancer at Parklands Hospital. We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
