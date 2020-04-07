Coronavirus: Africa CDC Dashboard brings timely and factual updates on COVID-19

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) remains committed to bringing you timely & factual information on the COVID-19 outbreak in Africa. Check our new Dashboard via http://africacdc.org & social media pages for regular updates & other resources on COVID-19.



