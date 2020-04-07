Prestige Roofing & Remodeling Announces Safety Guidelines for Serving Our Customers Safely During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Prestige Roofing & Remodeling LLC will adhere to the following safety guidelines.

BROKEN ARROW, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broken Arrow Roofing is an essential business, particularly when it rains. That’s why Prestige Roofing & Remodeling LLC has developed some practical safety guidelines that will allow us to service our customers safely during this difficult and dangerous period.Under the Federal Government’s March 19, 2020, “Corona Guidance for America”, essential critical infrastructure workers are those who ensure continuity of functions critical to public health and safety, including those who maintain and repair critical infrastructure. This guideline obviously includes the team at Prestige Roofing & Remodeling LLC.In order to fulfill our critical function under these difficult conditions, and at the same time ensure the health and safety of our customers, vendors, and our own team members, Prestige Roofing & Remodeling LLC will adhere to the following safety guidelines:1. Our office is now closed to the public. Any absolutely necessary visits may be arranged to take place by appointment only. Within our office, we will clean and sanitize all surfaces to prevent any chance of spreading this virus among ourselves, as well as to or from visitors.2. Work in the field will proceed, and be conducted as much as possible within our own and Federal health guidelines. This means our team members will:a. Regularly clean and sanitize their hands, equipment, and toolsb. Refrain from shaking hands or making any other contact with our prospects and customersc. Avoid all contact with interior surfaces at customer locations.3. While working at a customer’s job site, our team members will:a. Bar all unauthorized visitors for the duration of the jobb. Bar anyone who exhibits Covid-19 corona virus symptoms, including fever, coughing, or shortness of breath.In addition, we will let you know when we arrive at a job site, and when we leave. Even then, our team members will avoid entering a customer’s premises and will maintain at least six feet of distance from our customers, including while we discuss, in any setting, the particulars of the job.We ask that customers, vendors, and others alert our team members, before interacting, if they or anyone on their premises is exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 corona virus, or if anyone there may have been exposed to the virus within the past two weeks.When convenient, we will try to use text, email, or telephone to communicate with customers in lieu of personal visits. We will try to use appropriate electronic document transfer (text, fax, email, upload/download) to send and receive information, if as and when needed.Because the health and safety of our employees, vendors, and customers is one of our top priorities, we are taking the following proactive steps:1. We are checking all employees for temperature or other tell-tale symptoms of Covid-19 corona virus every morning before they go out to any job site.2. We are cleaning all our vehicles and equipment with sanitizing wipes and alcohol spray.3. We are limiting crews to only 2-3 people, and slightly shifting some working hours, in order to avoid unnecessary opportunities for exposure to or transmission of this virus.4. We are instructing our sales teams to follow “social distancing” guidelines in all their interactions with customers.We ask that you comply with these guidelines when interacting with our team members.These are exceedingly tough times, but we nevertheless want to maintain our high standards of work and customer service despite the difficulties.Please be assured that we will go to any lengths necessary to maintain the health of our team, our vendors, and our customers, as well as the overall safety of our job sites. Customers with any special safety requests or concerns can let us know. We will do our best to satisfy them.We want to make clear that following these guidelines will allow us to do our best to maintain, repair, and upgrade homes and facilities, as necessary, without endangering them or anyone else.

