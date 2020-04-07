Pennexx Foods Officially Launches Your Social Offers Portal to the Public

/EIN News/ -- Clearwater FL, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pennex Foods (OTC:PNNX) is pleased to announce it has launched its “Your Social Offers” (YSO) portal to the public, https://yoursocialoffers.com, allowing anyone to register online to create social media reward campaigns.



Vincent Risalvato, CEO Pennexx, said, “We are very excited to launch this product, especially during these market conditions where we want to make an improvement in people’s lives. The system is great for advertising that a business is open for pickup and delivery.”

What is compelling about the YSO portal website is being able to advertise on social media in just a few clicks. YSO is also a great solution for a wide range of businesses, including service businesses like restaurants, online e-commerce websites, retail merchants, plumbers and lawn care and virtually every other business.

This launch is the first in a series of product launches of Pennexx’s patent pending technologies and software web products.

Watch their instructional video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBq-pHdelT8 that shows how businesses can start their viral marketing campaign in less than 5 minutes.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that is focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGiftTM, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.