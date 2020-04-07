David Aaker Releases New Book About Driving Growth in the Digital Age

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Aaker, Vice Chairman of the global growth consultancy Prophet ( www.prophet.com ), has released his 17th book, Owning Game-Changing Subcategories: Uncommon Growth in the Digital Age, a playbook for marketing and business leaders seeking new avenues of growth via marketing and branding.



As the 21st century sits on the edge of digital transformation and disruption, in Owning Game-Changing Subcategories , Aaker walks readers through real-world examples that illustrate how subcategory creation has led to uncommon growth. The book includes case studies from notable companies including Airbnb, Etsy, Warby Parker, Prius and Muji—all modern brands that have won by creating “must haves” that define new categories.

“The alternative, ‘my brand is better than your brand’ competition, rarely generates growth and is so not fun,” explains David Aaker. “The ONLY way to grow in the digital age is with "must haves” that define game-changing subcategories.”

In the book, Aaker shares that digital transformation plays an increasingly crucial role in achieving strategic growth. He argues that subcategory-driven growth has exploded in the digital era because of technology advances and the fast, inexpensive market access made possible by e-commerce and digital communication.

Other highlights of the book include:

Explanation of why growth almost always involves “must haves” defining new subcategories, earning exemplar brand status, and creating competitor barriers

Tips for identifying and creating “must haves” and examples with case studies with notable leading brands

Deep dive into digital tech trends like e-commerce, the Internet of Things, brand communities and more that drive growth through subcategory formation

Owning Game-Changing Subcategories: Uncommon Growth in the Digital Age is available wherever books are sold, both in e-book and hard copy.

About the Author

David Aaker, is the author of more than one hundred articles and 17 books on marketing, business strategy, and branding that have sold over one million copies. A recognized global authority on branding, he has developed concepts and methods on brand building that are used by organizations around the world. Aaker has served as Vice Chairman at Prophet, a global growth consultancy, for over 20 years.

About Prophet

Prophet is a growth consultancy that helps clients find uncommon growth through marketing, brand, experience, innovation and organization & culture capabilities. We operate differently than other consultancies, blending insight, strategy and creativity with an optimistic yet pragmatic approach. We have partnered with some of the world’s most successful companies, including Electrolux, T-Mobile, UBS, Gatorade and GE. With twelve global offices and more than 450 experts in marketing, innovation, digital and design, we can bring together the right people with the right experience to solve our clients’ business challenges.

