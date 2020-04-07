Produce Alliance, LLC and its Foundation Delivering Nutritious Produce Boxes to Frontline Healthcare Workers

Produce Alliance, LLC logo Produce Box

National Kickoff of the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines to be held in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Produce Alliance, LLC and its Foundation DeliveringNutritious Produce Boxes to Frontline Healthcare WorkersNational Kickoff of the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlinesto be held in Washington, D.C. on TuesdayProduce Alliance, LLC and Produce Alliance Foundation will kick off a national effort of nutritious relief in Washington, D.C. to distribute fresh produce boxes to frontline medical responders working excruciating hours to help stave off the crushing wave of COVID-19 cases. The first delivery, a pilot, was held last week at Illinois Masonic in Chicago and it was overwhelmingly successful delivering 150 fresh produce boxes the first day and requested an additional sixty-one for the following day.Produce Alliance has teamed up with their network of produce growers, distributors and donors to put together the produce distribution. Using their supply chain expertise, Produce Alliance’s plan is to get 200 boxes of high-quality fresh fruit and vegetables into the hands of frontline hospital employees as they leave their shift this evening, making shopping one less thing they need to worry about. Additional focus of this effort is keeping people working in multiple industries, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and allowing people to do good during times of crisis.Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2020Time: 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm -Truck unloading7:00 pm Distribution begins(Boxes will be distributed in the patio area directly in front of the hospital’s main entrance along Michigan Ave.)Location: Children’s National Hospital; 111 Michigan Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20010Notes for Media: Representatives from Keany Produce and Gourmet (member of the Produce Alliance, LLC network) and Children’s National Hospital will be on-site to interview.As recommended by the CDC, we will be practicing social distancing and wearing personal face coverings and ask that you practice accordingly.Video: https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM B-roll and photos are also available.Project Produce Box: Nourish Our Frontlines was made possible through the generous donation of Washington, D.C. philanthropist and Children’s National board member Patrice King Brickman.Institutions and individuals who would like to collaborate with the Produce Alliance to provide Produce Boxes should contact: Melissa@producealliance.com. If you would like to help fund the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign to help delivery to the frontline responders in their community can contact: Tracy@KeyandAssociatesDC.com.Media Contacts: Produce Alliance: Kim Fuller (202-590-3572) kimfuller924@gmail.comChildren’s National Hospital :Tracy Jones (305) 401-5010 tracy.jones@childrensnational.orgAbout Produce Alliance: Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to food service clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. Additionally, they manage an alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com About Produce Alliance Foundation: The PA Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of contributing to charitable causes.###

Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines Video



