Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court Decision on the Wisconsin Primary Election

“The 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court to deny tens of thousands of Wisconsinites the chance to participate in today’s primary election is an outrageous example of voter suppression. It essentially says that those who were prevented from getting to the polls because of this pandemic lose their right to vote. Thousands have not yet even received their ballots in the mail because of delays caused by the pandemic and through no fault of their own. Allowing one extra week for mail ballots to be returned as the lower court had ordered would cause no harm to any of the parties involved and to suggest otherwise is absurd. Thousands of voters will now be locked out from participating if they choose to heed the government’s guidance and protect their own lives and safety or the health of others in their communities. “This is a perfect example of why Congress must take action to protect ballot access in November. It’s why I strongly support legislation by Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren to ensure that states are equipped to handle a general election during a pandemic and extend options other than in-person voting only so all eligible voters can cast ballots and have them counted. Ensuring full and proper access to the ballot for all eligible voters at every election was the motivation behind the Help America Vote Act in 2002, which I was proud to sponsor, and House Democrats passed legislation last year that would expand early voting and restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Now it is time to take the steps necessary to ensure that the coronavirus does not disrupt our democracy and prevent Americans from exercising their most fundamental right as citizens to choose their leaders.”