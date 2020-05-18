Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Pennsylvania To Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Focus on Better Compensation Results

US Navy Veteran 21

"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to help answer questions about mesothelioma compensation with a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer anywhere in Pennsylvania. ” — Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PITTSBURGH , PENNSYLVANIA , USA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Pennsylvania please do not hire a local car accident lawyer to assist with your financial compensation. Navy Veterans make up the largest group of people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year-about one out of three in the United States-or about a thousand people and there are lawyers and law firms that specialize in helping people like you. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to help answer questions about mesothelioma compensation with a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer anywhere in Pennsylvania. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family are serious about compensation it is vital-they hire a lawyer who knows navy ships, submarines, and navy shipyards. It is this specific type of knowledge that can dramatically increase a financial compensation claim for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: “We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, Bethlehem or anywhere in Pennsylvania. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Pennsylvania the Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia.

* University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute. http://www.upmccancercenter.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma