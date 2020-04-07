ESFI Announces “Smart Home” as National Electrical Safety Month Theme

National Electrical Safety Month 2020

The campaign highlights the lifesaving devices that make a home smart and secure.

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is National Electrical Safety Month and the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is launching its annual effort to help reduce electrically-related fatalities, injuries, and property loss. This year’s campaign theme is "Smart Home,” which showcases resources focusing on the lifesaving devices that keep a home smart and secure.

“ESFI wants to help you make your home safe, smart, and secure. Having a smart home doesn’t mean you need a new home, you just need the right equipment to keep your family safe,” said ESFI President, Brett Brenner. “Smart homes let you save money and save time.”

The average American home is around 40 years old and does not have an adequate electrical system to meet today’s demands. ESFI is educating consumers on the devices that can meet their home’s electrical needs: ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs), surge protective devices (SPDs), arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs), and tamper resistant receptacles (TRRs). These devices are all required in new or renovated homes according to the National Electrical Code.

Featured National Electrical Safety Month infographics include, “Home Safety Devices – Renovate Your Home to Code,” which explains the importance of installing safety devices and outlines the areas of your home where the National Electrical Code requires them; “Home Electrical Safety,” provides information on how to avoid overloading your circuits and the warning signs of an overloaded electrical system; “Extension Cord Safety Tips,” delivers tips on how to stay safe from electrical shock and fires; “Electrical Safety While Working From Home,” details potential electrical safety hazards and how to prevent them as consumers shift from working in an office setting to working from their homes.

Videos highlighting the “Smart Home” theme include, “Home Renovation: Babyproofing Outlets,” which discusses the benefits of adding tamper resistant receptacles to your home; “Babyproofing Your Home: Tamper Resistant Receptacles,” shows how these receptacles prevent against childhood shock and burn; “Smart Home: Safe, Secure, and Energy Efficient,” describes the technology to keep your home safe, secure, and energy efficient.

Electrical safety awareness and education among consumers, families, employees, and communities will prevent electrical fires, injuries, and fatalities. ESFI strongly encourages states and jurisdictions to adopt the most recent codes and standards to protect residents with the latest advancements in safety technology.

To help promote each year’s campaign, ESFI reaches out to state governors to urge them to proclaim May as National Electrical Safety Month. States that have made a proclamation for 2020 include Alabama, South Dakota, and West Virginia. For ESFI’s complete collection of National Electrical Safety Month resources and for information on using them in your community, visit esfi.org.

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home, work, school, and play. ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety. For more information about ESFI and electrical safety, visit esfi.org.

