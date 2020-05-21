Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Make Certain a Person with Mesothelioma in Louisiana Receives the Best Compensation Results-Rather than a "Free" Booklet

"Rather than offering a free booklet about mesothelioma we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the amazing law firm of Karst von Oiste-get better compensation results.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Rather than offering a free booklet about mesothelioma we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the amazing law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys and making certain people with asbestos exposure cancers get properly compensated is all he and his team do. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime.

"We know the Coronavirus has caused many people with mesothelioma to put their compensation on hold because they do not want to deal with strangers in their home. The reason we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because he and his incredible team have been helping people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste pleae call 800-714-0303 anytime. You will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. www.karstvonoiste.com/

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.