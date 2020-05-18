"We are appealing to a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Texas to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the Texas based law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

HOUSTON , TEXAS, USA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Texas to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the Texas based law firm of Karst von Oiste. We are terrified that a person with mesothelioma in Texas or their family are not starting the compensation process because of the Coronavirus-or they are impulsively getting involved with Internet lawyers offering freebies for people with mesothelioma-please don't do that.

"The reason we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a person with mesothelioma in Texas or their family is--- he will call you- and explain how the mesothelioma compensation process works and what will be involved. Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinics in the world.

* Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas:

https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: https://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/ lungcancer

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc.

https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation’s largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to very good people in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.