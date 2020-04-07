MUSIC MONDAY 2020 IS NOW MUSIC MONDAY @ HOME!

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, May 4th, thousands of Canadians will once again celebrate Music Monday; this year with a 12-hour digital broadcast featuring Canadian music and musicians in communities from coast to coast to coast, allowing every Canadian to celebrate safely.



Beginning at 9AM EDT, Music Monday @ Home will showcase the diversity, creativity and resilience of the nation and feature live performances, favourite memories, and special messages from prominent Canadians, ending with an epic virtual afterparty.

The livestream will be available on the Coalition website and social media channels, accompanied by a series of at-home resources and activities to enhance the celebrations and support at-home learning.

Since 2004, Music Monday has shone a spotlight on the phenomenal work of teachers, students, community allies, and arts organizations, while advocating for equitable access to quality music education within Canadian schools. Its ever-expanding growth has proven Music Monday to be one of the largest nationwide celebrations of our time.

We look forward to raising our voices for the Music Monday anthem, Oscar Peterson’s iconic “Hymn to Freedom,” in a new bilingual arrangement. At a time when our world can seem divided and fractured, the anthem espouses a message of unity, harmony and togetherness.

Viewers can hear this stirring piece of Canadian history, and participate in a national sing-along, including a virtual choir version of the anthem led by Alexander Shelley, Music Director of Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra.

Now more than ever, Canadians understand the vital role that music plays within our culture. Music Monday brings us together to demonstrate our immense love for music and the important role it plays in the shaping of young lives.

Music Monday is made possible with the generous support of the NAMM Foundation, the SOCAN Foundation as well as support from Yamaha Canada Music Inc., Long and McQuade and all our partner organizations. For a full list of sponsors please visit: https://coalitioncanada.ca/en/about/sponsors/

JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Twitter Instagram Facebook

ABOUT MUSIC MONDAY



Music Monday is the only national celebration of music education that actively engages children and youth in their schools and communities. On the first Monday in May, music makers of all generations and genres gather to make music and join their voices for a sing-along of the Music Monday anthem.

ABOUT YOUTH4MUSIC

Youth4Music builds communities through music. Inspiring youth leaders are empowered to collaborate in the development of projects that raise the awareness of the benefits of music in our lives. Led by youth, for youth, through music.

ABOUT THE COALITION FOR MUSIC EDUCATION

The Coalition for Music Education in Canada is an organization made up of parents, students, educators, and businesspeople from varying walks of life who support school music programs and highlight the importance of music education for all young people in Canada. For more information, visit www.coalitioncanada.ca

MEDIA CONTACT: Cathy Landolt cathy@blue-elephant.ca 647 638 5003



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.