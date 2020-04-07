Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 11, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRON ) investors who purchased securities between May 9, 2019, and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Cronos investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 24, 2020, Cronos stated that it would delay its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for February 27, 2020.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.78 per share, or nearly 11%, to close at $6.37 per share on February 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 2, 2020, after the market closed, Cronos disclosed an Audit Committee review of revenue recognition of “several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel.” As a result, Cronos delayed the filing of its annual report for fiscal 2019 and revealed that it expected to report a material inventory write-down for fiscal 2019.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.70 per share, or over 11%, to close at $5.32 per share on March 3, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (2) that the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company’s ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (3) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cronos securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 11, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

