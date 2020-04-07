XpresSpa Appoints Michael Lebowitz to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, announced today that Mr. Michael Lebowitz has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). He replaces Mr. Andy Heyer who had been a Board member since December 2016 but chose to resign due to other commitments and pursuits.



Michael Lebowitz is the Founder and CEO of globally-recognized agency Big Spaceship. Since launching Big Spaceship in 2000, he has defined its strategy and vision, while working closely with the agency’s clients, including Brightstar Care, JPMorgan Chase, Google Fi, Google Maps, Hasbro, International Rescue Committee, JetBlue, Kirkus, the NFL, Roku, SiriusXM, Stadia, Starbucks, and YouTube.

Bruce T. Bernstein, Chairman of the Board, said, “Michael is an expert in advising companies on how they can nurture creativity, innovation and evolve their businesses and will therefore be a valuable addition to our Board during these unprecedented times. We would also like to thank Andy for his dedication and contributions to XpresSpa these past few years and wish him all the best.”

At Big Spaceship, Mr. Lebowitz has assembled “a crack team of digital inventors,” according to Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies” list, and has led the company to be named among the Advertising Age and Crain’s New York Business Best Places to Work four times. Big Spaceship’s organizational design and progressive culture have twice been studied by Harvard Business School, with the case studies now taught at top business schools all over the world.

He speaks across the globe and has engaged audiences at Cannes Festival of Creativity, AdAge and Adweek events, SXSW, Click:NY and Click:London, ad:tech, IAB, and OMMA, as well as institutions including Harvard Business School, NYU Stern, Miami Ad School, SI Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Long Island University, BYU, and SLU's Institute for Private Business.

Mr. Lebowitz has chaired and sat on juries for most of the top awards shows for creativity, innovation, and effectiveness and he has led the agency to win countless awards, including an Emmy Award nomination, Cannes Lions, Clios, Webbys, D&AD, SXSW Awards, Andys, and One Show Interactive Pencils. Michael was also named among the 2010 Creativity 50 and the 2008 & 2017 OMMA Online All-Stars. In 2017 Mr. Lebowitz was named to Campaign Magazine's Digital 40 Over 40 and the 4As 100 year anniversary list of the 100 People Who Make Advertising Great.

He is a Council Member of the Mayor's Creative Council for New York City and serves on the Board of SoDA: The Digital Society, on the Global Advisory Board of Own The Room, and as an advisor to discovery startup Milq.

Mr. Lebowitz completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Film/Cinema/Video Studies at Vassar College.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 51 locations in 25 airports globally. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy travel customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa provides almost one million services to customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

