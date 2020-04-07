Parallax Diagnostics Partners with CURE Pharmaceuticals to Distribute Individually Sealed CUREfilm® D for Medical and Critical Services Workers 

/EIN News/ --



COVID-19 Coronavirus Infection Risk May be Reduced by Weekly Dose of Vitamin D3

NEW YORK, NY, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) (“Parallax” or the “Company”), announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Parallax Diagnostics, Inc. has contracted with CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. to distribute CUREfilm® D. The supplement that provides a single wrapped CUREfilm® that delivers a weekly dose of Vitamin D which has been shown to reduce respiratory infections and boost immune activity is now immediately available for orders at the Company’s website located at www.goodhealthoutcomes.com.

Support for Vitamin D and infections:

Vitamin D supplementation to prevent acute respiratory tract infections: systematic review and meta-analysis of individual participant data https://www.bmj.com/content/356/bmj.i6583

Former Center for Disease Control, (“CDC”) Chief Dr. Tom Frieden talks: Coronavirus infection risk may be reduced by Vitamin D https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/former-cdc-chief-tom-frieden-coronavirus-risk-may-be-reduced-with-vitamin-d

50,000 IU of Vitamin D3 is ideal for:

People who have difficulty achieving and maintaining peak vitamin D levels Elderly patients with low vitamin D levels Overweight patients with an elevated body mass index that impairs vitamin D circulation requiring significant repletion doses



Vitamin D3 has been shown to:

Prevent respiratory infections Maintain bone and dental health Increase calcium absorption and balance Boost immune activity Support cardiometabolic health, blood sugar balance already within normal levels, and weight loss Help increase musculoskeletal strength and comfort



CUREfilm® D offers the following advantages:

Uses Cholecalciferol, the ideal form found to maintain active vitamin D levels for an extended period of time High dose of 50,000 IU Vitamin D3 delivered via shelf-stable, individually sealed CUREfilm® technology for ease of use and maximum benefit



Robert Davidson Chief Executive Officer of CURE Pharmaceuticals stated, “CURE is committed to social impact in health care.” Mr. Davidson continued, “We are thankful that Parallax shares the CURE mission to improve lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced. We are honored to supply Vitamin D OTF to the true heroes in this unprecedented time, our front-line health care workers.”

Nathaniel Bradley, President of Parallax Health Management, Inc. stated, “Our mission is to deliver world class diagnostic, remote patient monitoring and behavioral solutions through our platforms.” Mr. Bradley added, “We rely on healthcare providers as a crucial component of our products and services. Through our partnership with CURE we have developed a way for us to give back and provide a low cost and protective supplemental product that we are proud to make available.”

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical® is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has an FDA- and DEA- registered, cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform. CUREform includes CUREfilm®, one of the most advanced oral thin films on the market today; microCURE™, an innovative emulsion technology utilizing proprietary encapsulation techniques; and CUREpods™ a novel chewable delivery system. CUREform's combined technologies provide opportunities for both immediate and controlled-release drug delivery of a wide range of active ingredients. CURE partners with biotech, pharmaceutical, and wellness companies worldwide and has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector, with partnerships in the US, Canada, Israel, and other markets. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Paul Arena

paul@parallaxcare.com

cell 404-915-8449

