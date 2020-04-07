Theta Lake Offers Three Free Months of AI-based Safety and Compliance for Zoom Customers: Providing risk and compliance management for rapid growth in Zoom usage

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Lake, Inc ., the collaboration risk and compliance company that helps risk teams to scale their regulatory compliance and cybersecurity risk detections in modern collaboration platforms across video, voice, chat, and more, is proud to announce its offer of three free months of its AI-based Compliance Suite for Zoom customers.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a proven leader in unified communications technology, offers a rich set of simple and secure controls that has fueled its rapid global adoption across business verticals. Given recent migrations to remote working models as part of proactive coronavirus social distancing efforts, Zoom has played an integral role with its reliable, easy-to-use platform. Zoom provides users with the ability to communicate with content-rich messaging, which improves communication and productivity.

Theta Lake’s Compliance Suite provides deep supervision and risk detection features for Zoom, allowing organizations to align their safety, risk, and compliance requirements while empowering their workforce to collaborate remotely. Whether an organization must meet financial services requirements for retention and supervision of communications under SEC, FINRA, CFTC, and MiFID II rules, or has strict mandates for the protection of acceptable use standards and personally identifiable information pursuant to HIPAA, FERPA, GDPR, or other state regulatory requirements, Theta Lake can help.

“We think it is great that partners like Theta Lake are stepping up to support Zoom customers and the more nuanced requirements they may have for risk and compliance monitoring,” said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer of Zoom. “We’re striving to keep customers connected, happy, and safe in these challenging times, and welcome Theta Lake’s support in that mission.”

Theta Lake’s seamless integration with Zoom mitigates key regulatory and liability challenges by providing organizations with automatic detection of acceptable use and compliance risks across all the ways employees can engage during a session, including voice, video, and chat content, as well as all shared or shown files and visual content.

“Zoom has been a tremendous platform in keeping the world communicating and productive, and we are happy to be part of the supporting cast of partners," said Devin Redmond, Co-founder & CEO, Theta Lake. "With the rapid adoption, firms are experiencing more challenges arising from applying their pre-existing security and compliance procedures to this new operating mode. That is okay with the initial adoption given the unprecedented scenario we are all in; however, organizations should quickly adapt their risk and compliance programs to serve their employees, customers, students, patients, and partners. We want to help by giving them the free and instant visibility of risks related to acceptable use, including abusive behavior, privacy, and regulatory requirements."

Capabilities include:

Ability to identify PII and sensitive information to comply with privacy and cybersecurity requirements including HIPAA, FERPA, GDPR, NYDFS, and CCPA coverage

Full visual coverage that identifies brand logos, inappropriate content, whiteboards, weapons, and more

Customizable detections that facilitate detection of organization specific risk and liabilities across collaboration interactions

Real-time Compliance Advisor that provides end-user alerts and risk mitigation education

Automated risk detection of regulatory compliance risks in written, shared, shown, and spoken business communications inside of Zoom across over 30 detections for specific MiFID II, SEC Reg BI, FINRA, CFTC, FFIEC, Insurance Suitability, FCA’s PRIIPs KID requirements, and more

AI-enabled workflow that routes the right content to the right compliance teams for efficient and consistent supervision

17a-4-compliant electronic archive that captures, retains, and manages all Zoom content

Availability:

The Theta Lake Compliance Suite is available on the Zoom App Marketplace.

Additional resources:

For more information, visit: https://thetalake.com .

About Theta Lake

Theta Lake, Inc., a two-time RegTech 100 company and Gartner 2019 Cool Vendor, was founded in 2017 by proven entrepreneurs and enterprise technologists with decades of leadership experience and recognition from Global 100 customers and top industry analysts. Theta Lake’s multi-patent pending AI helps compliance teams more effectively and quickly scale their compliance risk detection and the workflows for communication supervision of modern video, voice, and unified collaboration systems. The Theta Lake Compliance Suite is SOC 2, Type 2 compliant. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or Twitter at @thetalake.

