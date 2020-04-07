HARTFORD CYBERSECURITY EXECUTIVES TO GATHER IN VIRTUAL SUMMIT, AMID CONTINUING COVID-19 CONCERNS

U.S. Department of Homeland Security to deliver keynote on securing IT assets and maintaining operations; virtual conferences planned nationwide through the end of May

HARTFORD, Conn., April 07, 2020 -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, announced today it is continuing its series of Virtual Cybersecurity Summits with an event this week for executives in the Hartford, Connecticut area. The conference follows last week's conference for Los Angeles-area cybersecurity professionals, which drew more than 900 registrants.



The 2020 Hartford Virtual Cybersecurity Summit takes place this Thursday, April 9th.

A keynote presentation from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) tops the full-day agenda, which will also feature industry expert presenters and virtual exhibits from cybersecurity solution providers.

“As CISA’s Regional Cybersecurity Advisor in New England, it’s my job to work closely with industry leaders, technical experts, and academic leaders throughout the region,” said Ron Ford, of DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). “And even though we will not be meeting in person, the insights and advice we can share with each other through the Virtual Summit will be of immense value. The development of best practices and policies must not stop at this time; quite the contrary, they are more important than ever.”

Ford will discuss the linkages between cyberspace and physical systems, and what companies must do to reduce those vulnerabilities. Resilience, he notes, is just as important as defense.

Data Connectors, which has conducted physical conferences since 1999, has rapidly responded to the COVID-19 crisis, moving its scheduled events online. And the cybersecurity community has responded to the opportunity: registration for last week’s Los Angeles Virtual Summit was more than three times as large as those who traditionally sign up for the physical conference, making this the firms’ largest event by that measure.

The Virtual Summit will also feature an interactive panel discussion with some of the top Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from organizations in the Greater New England area, including:

Jason McKay, CIO and VP of Business Process, Riggs Distler Company

Michael Poczobut, CISO and Sr. Director of Technical Operations, BCBC of Vermont

Andrew Neblett, Director of Information Technology, Ridgefield, CT

Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Solution providers for the New England Summit include RSA, Mimecast, Zerto, BeyondTrust, Check Point and Verkada.

The Summit will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2020 and start at 8:30am Eastern time. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation. More information can be found at www.dataconnectors.com/hartfordpr .

Data Connectors’ Virtual Summits are planned through the end of May in Detroit, Portland, Des Moines, Louisville, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Canada-East (covering Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal). The firm will continue its physical, in-person Cybersecurity Conference Series after the COVID-19 crisis has subsided.

Details for all events can be found at dataconnectors.com/attend

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors ( dataconnectors.com ) has facilitated the collaboration between cybersecurity professionals and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 active vendor partners. Members enjoy informative education from industry luminaries, innovative solution providers and government agencies such as the FBI, InfraGard, US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security. Data Connectors brings live conferences to over 45 cities across North America each year, and also provides interactions with the community via virtual conferences, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

Note to reporters: If you wish to attend these sessions at no charge, please contact Michael Hiskey, Chief Strategy Officer, at +1.636.778.9495, or info@dataconnectors.com.

