rfxcel Joins Business Heavy Hitters in the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rfxcel, the global leader in supply chain track and trace solutions, today announced that it has joined the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition, a collaborative private-industry response to novel coronavirus that brings together leading organizations in healthcare, technology, academia, the nonprofit sector, and government.

The coalition’s goal is to save lives through data analytics. Gathering real-time data is key to learning about COVID-19 and how to best deliver healthcare to protect public health.

The coalition operates according to five guiding principles:

All members participate for the benefit of the country only. No organization will be given preferential advantage.

All members cooperate and openly share their plans.

Members will not be paid for working with the coalition. Each member brings its own resources; no money is exchanged.

Verbal agreements will suffice to get the coalition’s work started.

If an organization agrees to these terms and conditions, it can join the coalition.

rfxcel has been developing industry-leading track and trace software since 2003, longer than any company serving the life sciences and the business of government. Keeping with the coalition’s wish for members to bring their unique assets to support industry stakeholders, front-line responders, and federal, state, and local government organizations in the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is offering two of its cutting-edge supply chain solutions: rfxcel Integrated Monitoring (rIM) and Accurate Immunization Management (AIM) as part of its contribution to the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition.

rfxcel Integrated Monitoring (rIM)

rIM uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology to monitor the environmental condition of products in real time as they move through supply chains on land, sea, and air. It is widely used in pharmaceutical cold chains to monitor high-value medical supplies, including vaccines. rIM communicates with small IoT-enabled devices embedded with products and sends updates and alerts about more than a dozen environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, light, orientation (tilt), and shock. It also monitors location, so it can alert users about route diversions and ensure logistics providers remain in compliance with delivery agreements. It can monitor at both the top level (e.g., case, pallet, truck) and the item level (e.g., syringe, packet, bottle), yielding true supply chain traceability and transparency.

Accurate Immunization Management (AIM)

AIM is an automated, cloud-based solution that tracks the dispensing of vaccines — including potential vaccines for COVID-19 — in the supply chain and seamlessly integrates with critical healthcare applications such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Immunization Information Systems (IIS). It empowers healthcare practitioners to view patients’ immunization records in real time, manage accurate administering, monitor inventory, and safely dispense the right vaccines to the right patient at the right time. AIM utilizes Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rules and guidance for vaccine combinations, special populations, and required intervals between vaccines, and adheres to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rules for dispensing. Because it is automated, users can be up and running with virtually no training, ensuring quick implementation in mission-critical locations.

Greg Moulthrop, vice president of rfxcel’s Worldwide Government Group, and his Washington, D.C.-based team of government and supply chain experts are leading the company’s efforts to bring rIM and AIM to the coalition’s fight against COVID-19. rfxcel will support the Supply Chain Working Group, facilitated by MITRE Corporation, to bring its technology to coalition members. Working across government and in partnership with industry, MITRE and its public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of the country.

“We are proud to be a member of the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition and donate our time and resources to addressing this public health crisis,” Moulthrop said. “rfxcel’s Worldwide Government Group is focused on mission readiness and develops tools to protect the supply chain against disruptions for the most vulnerable products. We care about protecting the public; in this case, we must protect the health and well-being of people across the country — across the world — against COVID-19, which is revealing how much we rely on robust, secure supply chains. With rIM and AIM, rfxcel can do its part to safeguard people and, we hope, hasten both the end of COVID-19 and the recovery of our communities and economy.”

rfxcel CEO Glenn Abood said the company was honored to join the coalition and was eager to get to work. “We had been considering how we could do more to help defeat COVID-19,” he said. “We feel that our everyday work is helping by keeping supply chains moving in the pharma, food and beverage, and consumer goods industries, but we felt we could do more. When Greg told us about the coalition, we were all in.

“rIM is an award-winning environmental monitoring solution that’s proved itself over and over in the pharma industry,” Abood continued, “so it was a logical choice to share with the coalition. And AIM, which we released late last month, was a no-brainer. We had been working on it for a while and successfully tested it with some of our major customers. We were excited about releasing it, but we couldn’t have imagined the timing would coincide with COVID-19. We hope deploying it to the coalition will make a difference.”

About rfxcel

Founded in 2003, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies manage every aspect of their supply chains, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as traceability, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the EU, Britain, Latin America, Russia, the Middle East, India, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region.

