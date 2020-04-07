Lukas Politis is Featured in Several Exclusive Lifestyle Interviews

Lukas Politis draws much of his inspiration by connecting with nature, believing it fundamental to personal and professional success.

PEARL RIVER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outdoor advocate Lukas Politis is pleased to announce that he has recently been featured in several exclusive Lifestyle interviews, appearing on both Kivo Daily and Thrive Global platforms.With a current focus on broadcasting and digital media, Lukas outlines what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur, believing physical activity to be a catalyst for enhanced motivation and drive. He further claims the exercise is a highly effective means to align one's mind and body, and it is what allows him to be productive throughout the day.In his interview, Lukas also takes the time to outline what a typical day looks like for him and highlight various sources of inspiration.For those interested in reading both interviews please visit the links below:About Thrive GlobalThrive Global is the world's first cross-channel behavior change platform that provides engaging content to help individuals improve their well-being and performance. From the latest news to informative interviews, Thrive's primary objective is to help individuals unlock their true potential.Link to Interview: https://thriveglobal.com/stories/a-conversation-with-lukas-politis-about-motivation-inspiration-and-determination/ About Kivo DailyKivo Daily is a highly popular digital media, technology, and brand building company with a focus on business, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership. Kivo has seen extensive growth and is now considered one of the fastest-growing digital publications in North America.Link to Interview: https://www.kivodaily.com/interviews/lukas-politis-explores-his-passion-for-sports/ About Lukas PolitisAs a Pearl River, New York Resident, Lukas Politis spends a significant amount of time outdoors enjoying the natural landscape. With a 'go with the flow' mentality, Lukas firmly believes in striking a balance between personal and professional endeavors. Currently majoring in Media and Strategic Communications, Lukas looks forward to strengthening his skillset and pursuing a career as an entrepreneur.



