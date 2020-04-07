Echelon Fit – Building a global community that goes beyond fitness

With Echelon™ you #NeverTrainAlone Echelon™ Fit Smart Connect EX3 Bike The Echelon™ Fit App has live and on demand classes for all tastes, ages and fitness abilities Echelon™: Its your time The global Echelon™ community

UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The home fitness market has seen a boom in sales over the past few weeks as people look for solutions to keep active whilst isolating at home.Echelon™ are standing out from competitors by offering a complete fitness experience that is giving people the sense of support and human connection they crave at this time.“I’m determined to remain healthy and active during this ordeal, but it’s really hard. Thank you to the amazing class instructor and thank you Echelon for helping us keep sane during these crazy times!” Member of the Echelon Riders Facebook Community With The Echelon™ Experience, their catch phrase #NeverTrainAlone is as real as jumping on one of their well-designed bikes.With the Echelon™ Smart Connect Bike and integrated Live Echelon™ Fit App Technology, members join the global online community, right from their own screens (mobile phones, tablets, Samsung Fit Smart TVs).From the multi-fitness app, members have a choice of scenic rides, on-demand workouts as well as live classes. Dozens of instructors from all backgrounds and teaching styles take daily cycle classes and a host of additional ‘off-bike’ classes too including Yoga, Stretching, Strength & Balance, Cardio, Zumbaand High Intensity workouts to name a few – tailored for all tastes, ages and all fitness levels.At the heart of Echelon™ is the belief that community makes all the difference when it comes to fitness.“Incredible ride this morning! The music was awesome, the leader board and [the instructor] was incredibly motivating, AND you all helped me surpass my output goal! Great ride with an awesome group of people!” Member of the Echelon Riders Facebook CommunityRiders can choose to pedal to beat their own personal best, or track their performance against the greater Echelon™ pack. With the instant leader board updates for both live and on-demand rides, this adds a great element of friendly competition into the mix!Each class is led by a number of highly trained fitness instructors - from all backgrounds and teaching styles - who are there to encourage, challenge and celebrate as limits are pushed and goals are met.When the class is over, the community spirit continues.The Fit app allows riders to link up with friends via Facebook, Fitbitand Strava.On the Echelon Riders Facebook community, over 5000 global riders share their stories, inspire each other towards their fitness goals and support each other with tips, tricks and positivity during this challenging time.“This ride was ‘a feel-good ride’ that I really needed today. I never post, but stepping out of my comfort zone to thank this community & instructors for always being supportive to all. As a new nurse this has been an extremely difficult & emotional time for me and my family; however, my bike & this community has made a huge impact on me. #grateful” Member of the Echelon Riders Facebook CommunityEchelon™ riders are not only brought together by live classes and discussions about fitness or workouts. Now more than ever, The Echelon™ Experience is expanding beyond fitness and fast becoming an open, inclusive and supportive platform.Echelon is helping to bring together, build friendships and defy physical distances by connecting people across states and even across countries.Members share their personal experiences and stories about Echelon™ helping them achieve fitness goals, a welcomed distraction from dealing with bereavement and hardship. More recently – a common theme of a global community is sharing memories, thoughts and a sense of togetherness that is helping them during this pandemic.It is fun, it is energetic, it is supportive and the Echelon™ community is fast becoming a global sensation.The first member of the Echelon™ family to launch in the UK is The Echelon™ Smart Connect EX3 Bike that comes with unlimited options to the Echelon Fit App. Ordered online on the brand’s website from as little as £1,238.99.Sleek, sturdy and compact there have been no compromises between comfort, functionality and style. The Smart Connect Bike EX3 Max is ergonomically customizable with an adjustable oversized seat and handlebar console, whilst the silent magnetic flywheel that offers 32 levels of resistance, providing a challenging workout for all levels of rider. This is the ultimate, affordable home workout solution.To find out more about this and other Echelon™ products, please visit their website: www.echelonfit.uk and for a taste of the Echelon™ Fit UK community please see Instagram @echelonfituk and Facebook @Echelonfit###END

