RiverMeadow Names Rejo Mathew of IBM as VP of Cloud Migration Services to Meet Growing Demand

RiverMeadow Software, a leading provider of automated multi-cloud migration software and services, appoints Rejo Mathew as VP of Cloud Migration Services.

Distribution channels:

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiverMeadow , A Cloud Migration Company, Names Rejo Mathew of IBM as VP of Services to Meet Growing DemandRiverMeadow SoftwareInc., a leading provider of automated multi-cloud migration software and services, announced today that it has appointed Rejo Mathew as Vice President of Cloud Migration Services.Mathew joins RiverMeadow from IBM’s Cloud Application Migration division where he was an Associate Partner responsible for hybrid cloud transformations in the financial services sector. Previous cloud migration and implementation delivery roles included PwC and Accenture where he let multiple global transformation programs and set up cloud migration factories. He comes rooted with years of Strategy and Technology Consulting experience spanning over 3 continents. He has led multiple engagements globally to define and deliver hybrid cloud transformations for a myriad of industry spectrums.“I am very excited to be joining a company that offers not only world-class talent, but market leading technology,” says Mathew. “Organisations must find ways to move beyond the planning stages of a transformation and into execution to reap the vital business advantages offered by cloud modernization. RiverMeadow’s fixed-priced Service Offerings and proprietary Platform, coupled with its fanatical focus on successful customer outcomes is an extremely attractive proposition for many organisations who need to transition to the cloud swiftly and efficiently. I look forward to supporting our customers to achieve these goals.”RiverMeadow offers a full suite of Migration Services and unmatched Platform Capability that enable enterprises to reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public and private clouds. RiverMeadow’s team of highly experienced cloud migration experts combined with its advanced Lift and Optimize Platform capability will transition customers to the cloud at a fraction of the cost of other market players.According to Jim Jordan, President and CEO at RiverMeadow, “I am delighted that Rejo has agreed to join RiverMeadow as VP of Cloud Migration Services. Rejo brings to the team knowledge, know-how and valuable industry expertise, especially in financial services, that will further support and enhance delivery of our recent large-scale migrations wins. These are exciting and unprecedented times and I’m glad that Rejo is joining us in our journey.About RiverMeadow Software Inc.:RiverMeadow provides a broad range of Multi-Cloud Migration Services and Product capability that will dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public or private clouds. From Discovery and Assessment Services through Cloud Migration execution and automation, RiverMeadow accelerates your journey to the cloud with minimal disruption to your day-to-day operations, ensuring a successful outcome regardless of scale or complexity. To find out more about how you can join RiverMeadow’s fast-growing network of global partners and customers and accelerate your journey to cloud with total confidence visit www.rivermeadow.com RiverMeadow Press Contact:email: emma@rivermeadow.comphone: +44 (0)7949 278 497web: www.rivermeadow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.