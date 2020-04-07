GET Group North America Contributes to Secure Technology Alliance (STA) White Paper: The Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) and Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GET Group North America , an innovative developer of mobile ID technology with over 20 years of experience in secure government credentials, helped the Secure Technology Alliance (STA) develop a comprehensive white paper on the new ISO/IEC 18013-5 compliant mobile driver’s license (mDL). “ The Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) and Ecosystem ” addresses the potential of mDL to fundamentally change the way identification credentials are issued and safely used in the U.S. The STA white paper lays out the inherent privacy-enhancing capabilities of ISO/IEC 18013-5, illustrates the interaction modes verifiers can use to accept mDLs, and details potential challenges to resolve for successful mDL adoption.



STA created the white paper with a diverse forum of industry experts to facilitate awareness, education, and coordination of U.S. stakeholders implementing and accepting mDLs. Participants included representatives of organizations throughout the identity credentials infrastructure – from driver’s license issuers to technology providers, relying parties such as retailers, financial and banking, health and transportation sectors; key industry associations and federal and state government agencies, as well as testing and accreditation organizations.

David Kelts, Director of Product Development, Mobile Identity at GET Group NA said, “The information in this whitepaper could help jump-start mDL adoption and realistic implementation of contactless ID. We’re proud to have participated in this work, collaborating with other industry visionaries to advance the adoption of mobile identity. When driver’s licenses are under our control on our mobile phones, the entire ecosystem will realize enhanced efficiencies and security. A contactless mobile ID can also improve safety of key personnel like TSA and others who handle physical identity documents every day.”

GET Group NA has been at the forefront of this evolution, participating in development of the ISO standard that is fundamental to adoption and interoperability. GET Mobile ID is the first solution on the market that fully implements the new standard. GET’s Mobile Resources page is an industry educational resource.

GET Group NA introduced its GET Mobile Administrator in 2019, a solution that enables DMVs and other ID card issuing authorities to quickly issue mobile driver’s licenses and other forms of mobile identification (mIDs) that comply with global interoperability standards.

The STA white paper can be downloaded free at https://www.securetechalliance.org/wp-content/uploads/Mobile-Drivers-License-WP-FINAL-Update-March-2020-4.pdf .

