La Grande Maison Younan Collection Commits to the Fight Against Coronavirus

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Grande Maison Younan Collection is mobilizing its institutions in the fight against the Covid-19 virus, by making their rooms available free of charge to health personnel in the Centre and Nouvelle Aquitaine regions.

The institutions are as follows:

In total, during the entire containment period, 131 rooms are made available to the staff of hospitals and EHPAD (Health Establishment for Dependent Elderly) in both regions, in the strictest respect of barrier measures and precautions necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, in order to ensure the safety of our staff and the caregivers we welcome.

An information note was sent to this effect to the concerned institutions.

We thus hope to express our gratitude to the health personnel as they work tirelessly for our country.

La Grande Maison Younan Collection (LGMYC) belongs to the Younan Company, a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, lifestyle companies and services, and it is recognized as a global luxury brand. LGMYC owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, Château de la Perrière; premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA; Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d’Avrillé and the Golf de Vaugouard; vineyards in Saint-Emilion, including Château la Croix Younan, and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création in Paris. It recently acquired Malibu Foz Hotel and Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

