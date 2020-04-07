The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Boston Scientific Corporation IMAGER II 5F Angiographic Catheters

See lot numbers below under Full List of Affected Devices

Distribution Dates: July 16, 2018 to November 26, 2019

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 6,130

Date Initiated by Firm: February 11, 2020

Device Use

The Boston Scientific Corporation IMAGER II 5F Angiographic Catheters are used to provide a pathway to deliver contrast agents to blood vessels including carotid arteries.

Reason for Recall

Boston Scientific Corporation is recalling IMAGER II 5F Angiographic Catheters because there is a potential for the catheter tip to become detached during a patient procedure or during procedure preparation.

Use of the affected product may lead to additional surgical intervention to remove the catheter tip in the patient’s blood vessel and increased time in the hospital. There is also the potential for serious adverse events including obstruction of blood flow (embolism), stroke, or death.

There are nine reported injuries.

Who May be Affected

Health care providers using the Boston Scientific IMAGER II 5F Angiographic Catheters

Patients receiving cardiac surgery with the Boston Scientific IMAGER II 5F Angiographic Catheters

What to Do

On February 11, 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation sent a letter to customers informing them of the affected lot numbers and provided the following instructions:

Remove any affected lots in the hospital inventory

Stop using any product with the affected lot number

Complete the Verification Form and include the quantity of units from each affected lot

Return the affected lots to Boston Scientific Corporation

Contact Information

Customers who have questions about the notification should contact their local sales representative or BSCFieldActionCenter@bsci.com.

Full List of Affected Devices

Product Description Outer Package UPN # Inner Package UPN # GTIN Lot/Batch # Expiration Date Imager™ II Angiographic Catheter M001314051 M001314050 08714729354871 134092 23-Aug-2020 M001314051 M001314050 08714729354871 134600 12-Sep-2020 M001314061 M001314060 08714729354888 134011 20-Aug-2020 M001314141 M001314140 08714729354963 133737 10-Aug-2020 M001314341 M001314340 08714729355168 139512 12-Mar-2021 M001314581 M001314580 08714729355403 134631 13-Sep-2020 M001314591 M001314590 08714729355410 132447 13-Jun-2020 M001314661 M001314660 08714729355489 132355 8-Jun-2020 M001315151 M001315150 08714729355892 132823 26-Jun-2020 M001315151 M001315150 08714729355892 133447 13-Jul-2020 M001315151 M001315150 08714729355892 133448 16-Jul-2020 M001315151 M001315150 08714729355892 134946 25-Sep-2020

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program either online, by regular mail or by FAX.