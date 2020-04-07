Veteran-Owned Healthcare Company Awarded $43 Million Contract to Aide Department of Defense (DOD) and Federal Agencies

Michigan-based Alliant Healthcare will provide federal agencies with a digital source for medical laboratory and research products, in partnership with Olympus Life Sciences via new ECAT contract

/EIN News/ -- Michigan, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan-based Alliant Healthcare Products has been awarded a Laboratory ECAT contract by the Defense Logistics Agency valued at $43,750,000 over 5 years. The ECAT contract is an online source (electronic catalog) for laboratory-specific medical research products, and acts as one of the preferred purchasing sources for the Department of Defense and the Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system. Alliant Healthcare will work in conjunction with Olympus Life Sciences to provide ECAT customers with state-of-the-art microscopes and accessories, as well as other laboratory products.

“As a veteran-owned company, we strive to serve those who are actively working to protect our country,” said Eric Albery, President of Alliant Healthcare. “As a result of this contract, our partnership with Olympus and our ability to better serve our government customers becomes stronger. We are now able to provide federal government customers with access to the highest quality of medical research products on the market, through an efficient, net-centric ordering, distribution, and payment system.”

ECAT was developed to streamline business practices and expand procurement options for the federal government. ECAT is largely used by Department of Defense customers (including Army, Navy, Airforce, etc.), however, in 2018 the VA healthcare system began using ECAT as well. The program is a complementary acquisition strategy allowing government customers to browse, compare, and order a wide range of products.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Alliant Healthcare to ensure that veterans and federal health facilities have access to state-of-the-art Olympus products via the ECAT contract,” said Jeff Bright, National Director of Sales at Olympus Life Sciences.

“This contract highlights our company’s ability and determination to supply our country’s defenders with products that help save lives and advance medical research initiatives,” said Bob Taylor, Owner and CEO of Alliant Healthcare.

“We are excited to further engage with our federal government customers to better serve our veterans around the world.” About Alliant Healthcare Alliant Healthcare, headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that specializes in federal government sales, contracting, and distribution. Working closely with the Department of Defense, VA, and other federal agencies, Alliant provides a single point of contact for government buyers who currently purchase healthcare products from a multitude of sources. Alliant Healthcare is one of the most respected companies in the industry by continually providing unrivaled support and knowledge to our partners and government customers.

Attachments

Kim Bode Alliant Healthcare 6162992677 kim@834design.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.