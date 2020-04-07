FEMA’s ‘Project Airbridge’ Takes Flight With 25 UPS Charter Flights, Dedicated FEMA Distribution Center

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UPS managing and brokering 25 flights over the next two weeks

UPS-managed Project Airbridge flights delivering more than three million pounds of materials including masks, surgical gowns, gloves, medical swabs and thermometers in high-demand within the U.S. healthcare system

Shipments originating from China, Malaysia, Honduras, among other countries

UPS opening new 450,000 square-foot UPS Healthcare facility in Louisville with dedicated space for FEMA

UPS managing 24/7 operation of receipt and distribution of PPE, at FEMA’s direction

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the company is managing and brokering 25 charter flights in support of Project Airbridge, a coordinated effort between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), numerous countries and the private sector designed to expedite the arrival of critical supplies needed in U.S. hospitals.

In a news conference from the White House Rose Garden on March 29, President Trump said, “FEMA is working with these companies to launch Project Airbridge to expedite the movement of critical supplies from other countries to the United States.”

“UPS Healthcare, and our full portfolio of services, is providing a suite of highly-choreographed logistics solutions in support of Project Airbridge,” said UPS Chairman and CEO, David Abney. “In addition to managing and brokering air freight flights, UPS is ramping up around-the-clock operations to provide receipt of PPE and kitting for distribution to hospitals and hot spots around the country. We are bringing the full power of our integrated global logistics network to bear to assist FEMA in the pandemic fight.”

The first charter flights have already arrived, and will continue for the next two weeks. In total, the 25 UPS-managed flights will carry more than three million pounds of materials – the equivalent of 14 full Boeing 747 freighters. Cargo will include masks, surgical gowns, gloves, medical swabs and thermometers.

Led by FEMA and the White House Coronavirus Taskforce, Project Airbridge is a partnership between UPS and large U.S. healthcare distributors including Cardinal Health and others, and the U.S. federal government. UPS is providing air freight brokerage services on third-party aircraft, as well as on UPS-owned aircraft. Goods will be distributed at the direction of FEMA to hospitals and COVID-19 hot spots throughout the country.

Simultaneously, UPS’s Healthcare division opened a new 450,000 square-foot healthcare distribution center on April 4, with dedicated space for FEMA. The facility is located just a few miles from UPS Worldport, the company’s automated global air hub, in Louisville, KY. With that proximity, UPS has the ability to quickly fulfill orders for delivery overnight, anywhere in the U.S.

The UPS Supply Chain Solutions business unit offers transportation and freight services, logistics and distribution, consulting, and customs brokerage services – and FEMA is taking advantage of almost every aspect of UPS Supply Chain Solutions’ capabilities.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

Glenn Zaccara 404-828-4663 gzaccara@ups.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.