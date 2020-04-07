Ultimus Appoints Ned Siegel to Join Sales Efforts for Private Fund Administration

Providing Leading Private Fund Admin Services and Driving Growth

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to traditional and alternative fund managers, is pleased to announce the addition of Edward (Ned) Siegel as Senior Vice President of Business Development within Ultimus LeverPoint . This hire reinforces the focus on Ultimus’ alternative fund administration services, complementing its acquisition of LeverPoint Management last year which expanded the company’s footprint in that space.

In his role at Ultimus LeverPoint, Siegel will be part of a team responsible for driving new business growth of the firm’s private fund administration services . He joins Ultimus with extensive institutional experience and professional accomplishments, previously working at two large private fund administrators with a focus on private equity, credit/debt, hybrid, hedge and real estate administration services.

“We’re excited to have Ned join our team, helping us continue to build our brand and presence in the private fund space as one of the leading, independent administrators,” said Gary Harris , EVP Head of Sales for Ultimus. “Ned’s extensive experience and relationships will further help us to execute on our market strategy for this important segment of our business, and win new and larger mandates.”

David MacPhee , Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus LeverPoint, had this to say about Ultimus and Siegel, “Since joining forces with Ultimus, we’ve been able to scale our business with further investments in technology, service capabilities and resources. The addition of Ned to the team will help propel our growth and we’re glad to have someone with his tremendous product knowledge and industry connections on board.” He also stated, “With Ultimus’ support and Ned’s capabilities, we’ll continue to provide the differentiated high-quality service that we’re known for while we grow the business.”

Prior to joining Ultimus, Siegel’s most recent role with The Bank of New York Mellon was Director of Business Development within the alternative investment services group. Before BNYM, Siegel acted in several capacities at State Street Corporation in Boston, including serving as the Head of North American Sales for the alternative investment solutions segment, focused in private equity and real estate administration services. Siegal earned his bachelor’s degree from McGill University and an MBA from Boston University. He will be working out of the Ultimus LeverPoint Boston office.

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to over 230 firms with approximately $90B in assets. Our asset management clients represent a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures ranging in size from first time firms with $50M AUM to established firms with $19B AUM.

Whether outsourcing a new fund, or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 250 associates provide operational excellence, in order to meet every need and dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands, while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit ultimusleverpoint.com .

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York, Ultimus employs more than 750 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,200 total traditional and private funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .





