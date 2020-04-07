Global Anti-malaria Drugs market to Surpass US$ 4,273.4 million by 2027 – COVID-19 outbreak to surge in Market Demands

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anti-malaria drugs market was valued at US$ 839.1 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anti-malaria Drugs Market:

The increasing regulatory approvals for drugs is expected to drive growth of the anti-malaria drugs market. For instance, in August 2018, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (60P), Washington, D.C. received the U.S. FDA approval for Arakoda (tafenoquine) for the prophylaxis of malaria in patients aged 18 years and older. Moreover, for same drug molecule (Krintafel (tafenoquine)), GSK and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) also received the U.S. FDA approval in 2018.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3726

Moreover, high prevalence of malaria in low and middle income countries is expected to drive growth of the anti-malaria drugs market. For instance, according to WHO, in 2017, around 3 million cases of malaria were diagnosed in India. Moreover, WHO stated that in 2019, India accounted for 21% of total deaths in South-east Asia region. Furthermore, as per WHO data, in 2018, five countries including Nigeria (25%), Democratic Republic of the Congo (11%), Mozambique (5%), India (4%), and Uganda (4%) accounted for a total 50% of total global burden of malaria.

Launching of anti-malaria drugs in the malaria affected areas such as African countries such as Uganda and other South-east Asian countries is expected to drive growth of the anti-malaria drugs market. For instance, in April 2019, Shin Poong Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, South Korea, and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) launched Pyramax, an anti-malarial drug combination of pyronardine and artesunate, in Uganada.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global anti-malaria drugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), owing to new product developments and increasing demand for antimalarial drugs in the WHO registered malaria affected areas such as Sub-Saharan Africa and South–east Asia regions

is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), owing to new product developments and increasing demand for antimalarial drugs in the WHO registered malaria affected areas such as Sub-Saharan Africa and South–east Asia regions Among drug class, aminoquinoline segment is expected to witness significant growth in the anti-malaria drugs market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of product approvals and launches for this drug in this drug class.

Major players operating in the global anti-malaria drugs market include—

Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Cipla Ltd, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Novartis AG, Alvizia Health Care, Bayer AG, and Roche Inc

Buy this Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3726

Market Segmentation:

Global Anti-malarial Drugs Market , By Drug Class: Aminoquinolines Quinoline-methanol (4-quinolinemethanols) Cinchona Alkaloids Biguanides Sulfonamides and sulfones Others

Global Anti-malarial Drugs Market , By Route of Administration: Oral Injectable

Global Anti-malarial Drugs Market , By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Anti-malarial Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe



Online Pharmacies



Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Reports:

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE MARKET

Hydroxychlorquine has exhibits the potential invitro activity against viruses including influenza, malaria, coronavirus, and many other diseases. The drug is under investigation to determine its efficacy for the treatment of novel coronavirus disease (COVID 19). According to the studies conducted in Wuhan, the body temperature recovery time and the cough remission time of coronavirus patients were significantly reduced with hydroxycloroquine and chloroquine treatment.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/hydroxychloroquine-market-3727



Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.