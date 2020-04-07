DZS announces prominent tech marketer Geoff Burke as global marketing leader

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next generation access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platform leader DZS (NSDQ: DZSI) has announced that renowned technology marketer Geoff Burke has been appointed Vice President, Global Marketing. Well known for his success in leading marketing transformations and championing major communications industry initiatives at Broadband Forum , Calix, and Motorola/Next Level over his career, Burke provides deep expertise, global perspective, and a history of accelerating the mass deployment of cutting-edge technologies and services to DZS as the company charges forward in enabling its customers to capitalize on the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world.



“The communications industry is now at an inflection point, as device proliferation and network capacity requirements driven by new applications and 5G facilitate the leap to hyper-connectivity and hyper-broadband,” said Philip Yim, COO at DZS. “The success formula for service providers, operators, and enterprises in this emerging world will require a partnership with a new kind of vendor that understands how to map technological innovation and insights to their needs. Geoff’s role will be key in driving this strategy forward, ensuring global awareness of the industry-leading innovation, unique value proposition, and compelling vision that DZS is bringing to the market. We believe his wealth of experience is a perfect fit for us, and we are very pleased to have him leading the charge.”

Prior to DZS, Burke was the Chief Marketing Officer at Broadband Forum, the communications industry’s leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. There, he worked with the major service providers and vendors globally to drive mass adoption of emerging technologies and services and fostered global awareness of the Forum’s work. Before Broadband Forum, Burke held various senior leadership roles at Calix for 14 years, including most recently head of Corporate Marketing. He also played a key role in pioneering the IPTV market as Marketing Director at Motorola/Next Level Communications, led strategy consulting engagements at The McKenna Group and KPMG, and held various management roles at Oracle Corporation.

“I’m thrilled to be leading global marketing at DZS during such an exciting time for the company,” said Burke. “The coordination of our engineering centers of excellence around the world is just starting to gel at a time when the industry is seeking a new, bold approach from vendors to the meet challenges of an accelerating world. DZS and its strict adherence to global standards offers a totally unique value proposition based on unparalleled expertise at the intersection of 5G, next generation access, enterprise fiberoptic LAN technologies, and software defined networks. A new type of vendor that is agile, innovative, and provides freedom of choice to its customers is necessary in the industry, and I look forward to showing how DZS is filling this void with world-class solutions and a growing array of groundbreaking service provider, operator, and enterprise success stories from around the world.”

About DZS

DasanZhone Solutions Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) (or “DZS”) is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world. Over 1000 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 115 countries globally rely on DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing based in the USA and Germany, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, and value-added partners engaged locally, the expertise and resources of DZS are uniquely positioned to bring world-class solutions to service providers, operators, and enterprises who are ready to aggressively deploy next generation technologies, transform their businesses, and compete to win.

