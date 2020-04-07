Vivera Pharmaceuticals Has Committed Up to $15 Million in COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests to be Donated

Vivera Pharmaceuticals Launches Vivera Cares Matching Donation Program Designed to Expand Access to COV-2 Rapid COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests to State and Governmental Organizations in Need

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a California based pharmaceutical company, is proud to announce that its non-profit arm, Vivera Cares, has launched its Matching Donation Program, which works with partners to expand access to the Company’s 20-minute CoV-2 Rapid Test for COVID-19 diagnostic testing.



This program offers Tribal Nations, hospitals and their employees, health clinics, first responders, state and local governments, and recognized 501(c)3 charities the opportunity to receive a donation of one CoV-2 Rapid Test for every three purchased. Vivera has committed up to $15 million in CoV-2 Rapid Tests donated through the program. The Matching Donation Program is available for the entire month of April, and the Company hopes that in making these donations the needs of under-served communities can be better met.

“While larger communities and organizations have better access to COVID-19 diagnostics, we recognize there are a significant number of communities and regions that do not have the same level of access as others. They can fall under the radar when times become difficult,” said Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals. “Vivera Cares, our non-profit arm, is designed to help these communities gain better access to COVID-19 testing and distribute those tests to health services providers who can utilize them where they are needed most.”

“We are humbled to be in a position to help provide our rapid COVID-19 tests to a larger patient population,” added R.J. Demman, COO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals. “Working together, as not only local communities, but a larger nation to address this pandemic, it is important that health care is made as widely accessible as possible.”

For more information about Vivera Cares, and to participate in the matching donation program, please visit www.viveracares.com .

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications. In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products. Vivera Pharmaceuticals is distributing the CoV-2 Rapid Test under the guidelines set forth by the Food and Drug Administration and the Emergency Use Authorization guidance set forth.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com or www.ViveraCoV2.com

Contact:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

julesa@coreir.com

917-885-7378



