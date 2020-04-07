eVisit Telemedicine Technology in Tandem with USIO PayFac-in-a-Box™ Supporting Medical Professionals as They Combat COVID-19

eVisit is Utilizing Usio’s Proprietary PayFac-in-a-Box Payment Technology to Simplify Healthcare Delivery, Allowing Healthcare Professionals to Spend More Time with Patients

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio (Nasdaq: USIO), a tech-enabled payment solutions provider, offered an update today on its business partnership with eVisit, a provider of an industry-leading virtual care platform (“telemedicine”), and how Usio’s proprietary technology is helping in the battle against COVID-19.



Miles Romney, CTO and Co-founder of eVisit, noted, “eVisit’s industry-leading telehealth platform is experiencing unprecedented growth as healthcare professionals increasingly employ creative strategies to serve patients in this ‘new normal.’ With many healthcare offices working with very limited or reduced back office staff, having flexible payment functionality and options on where and how to pay is vitally important. As a critical element of our end-to-end telemedicine technology, Usio’s PayFac-in-a-Box solution simplifies the payment process, enabling the professionals we serve to focus on the delivery of outstanding healthcare. Payment volume across our platform has significantly accelerated, not just from increased usage of existing healthcare providers, but from the numerous new users adopting eVisit as their Telemedicine platform. In fact, healthcare practices and physicians using eVisit increased 10,000% in March compared to February. Secondarily, the number of patients using eVisit and the number of completed patient visits (or sessions) increased by 382% and 236%, respectfully, over the same time period. We can rest easy knowing that Usio’s payments technology has both the versatility to accept the many different payment types we encounter, as well as to rapidly scale in step with our growth. Furthermore, this affords the healthcare providers we serve ultimate control over the payments experience and gives patients the level of service they expect. Simplicity is paramount, and that is exactly what Usio has provided for eVisit to deliver on our mission of providing healthcare to everyone, everywhere.”

Vaden Landers, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Usio, said, “When we first engaged with eVisit last year, we were excited they chose our PayFac-in-a-Box technology to enable their electronic payments. Now that they are experiencing unprecedented growth from the rapid adoption of Telemedicine strategies across the globe, we are very pleased that the versatility and scalability of our payments platform has enabled them to simply and securely process the accelerating volume of electronic payments now flowing across their system. We expect to see increased levels of customers onboarded in the days and weeks to come. During these very challenging times, we are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside healthcare professionals and the technology providers who serve them as they leverage all available resources to focus on patient care amidst the COVID-19 crisis.”

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere with its market leading virtual care platform that includes digital scheduling, intake, video visits, discharge, and analytics for multiple medical specialties and service lines. eVisit’s innovative cloud-based software enables healthcare organizations to deliver faster, more convenient care to their patients resulting in better outcomes, revenue, and efficiencies for their organization. Based in Mesa, Arizona, eVisit helps more than 200 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the US, innovate and succeed in today’s changing healthcare market. For more information, visit evisit.com.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.



Websites: www.usio.com , www.singularpayments.com , www.payfacinabox.com , www.akimbocard.com , and www.ficentive.com . Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of our stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect our businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. We believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to our management. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations:

Joe Hassett

Gregory FCA

joeh@gregoryfca.com

484-686-6600



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.