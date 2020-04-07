The Remedy Is Now Offering Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) Therapy to Treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

FDA-cleared helmet approved to treat MDD and OCD is now available in Vadnais Heights and surrounding areas

/EIN News/ -- VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Remedy , a person-centered mental health care facility offering advanced treatments, announced today that it is now offering BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).



“Our mission at The Remedy is to provide the best treatment options available in one place, for patients with mental health illnesses in the Vadnais Heights community,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sawyer, M.D., psychiatrist, co-founder and CEO of The Remedy. “While we are taking proper precautions during the COVID-19 outbreak, our facility is still serving patients in the community through telemental health services and in-clinic services for patients receiving Deep TMS treatments.”

For those reliant on Deep TMS sessions, The Remedy has implemented measures such as disinfecting all touched surfaces frequently, and after each patient visit, requiring providers to wear masks, and adhering to physical distancing as much as possible during sessions, and in the waiting area.

Patients can learn more about The Remedy’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic by visiting the company’s dedicated page , which includes guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and tips to care for yourself physically, emotionally and spiritually. The company has also rebranded its website , allowing easier navigation and access to information.

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ depression and OCD symptoms. The treatment is both noninvasive and medication-free, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and received FDA clearance to target OCD in 2018.

In addition to Deep TMS, The Remedy offers telemental health, ketamine infusion therapy, psychotherapy for addiction, trauma therapy and more. The facility is located at 3640 Talmage Circle, Suite 216, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.theremedymn.com or call the clinic at 952-431-5330.

About The Remedy

At The Remedy, we strive to combine cutting-edge treatment options with compassionate, patient-centered care for people who are suffering from depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), trauma and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and chronic pain. We offer a better way forward by focusing on the needs of the individual, striving to forge an emotional and personal connection with every patient.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the Company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain

areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

