Glenn Sanford Joins VirBELA to Lead Strategy Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirBELA, an immersive technology platform for business, events and education, and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Glenn Sanford has joined the team as Chief Strategy Officer. Sanford will support VirBELA’s business by developing and executing strategic initiatives. Sanford also is the chairman, CEO and founder of eXp World Holdings.



This change comes at a time when VirBELA is seeing an increase in interest for its immersive technology platform to move businesses forward while minimizing travel and person-to-person contact.

“We created VirBELA to enable companies, educational institutions and non-profits to grow and scale in the cloud and attract great talent no matter where they may be located. We have seen our clients use the VirBELA platform to scale rapidly and achieve amazing cost savings due to efficiencies and removing the need to travel or occupy office space,” said VirBELA Founder and President Alex Howland. “Glenn is an experienced leader and virtual work pioneer and we are thrilled to have him officially join the team at VirBELA.”

“For the last 10½ years I have seen how immersive technology enables companies to compete even when there are challenges due to natural disasters or the economy in general,” stated Sanford. “eXp Realty, founded back in 2009 has been one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. enabled by the use of immersive platforms like VirBELA over the years and we are happy to share what we have learned to help other businesses thrive in tough times.”

Sanford founded the first cloud-based real estate brokerage, eXp Realty, in 2009, growing from 25 agents in five U.S. states to more than 28,000 agents today in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. The brokerage partnered with VirBELA in April 2016 to provide a more immersive, virtual experience for agents and staff to communicate and collaborate. Its parent company, eXp World Holdings, acquired VirBELA in November 2018.

